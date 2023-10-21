Jewish Synagogue President Found Dead with Multiple Stab Wounds Outside Home

The president of a Detroit synagogue was murdered on Saturday morning, according to police.

Samantha Woll was found outside her home with multiple stab wounds, and police believe she was killed inside her home, CNN reported. Police Chief James White said the motive of the crime is not yet known.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Woll was 40 years old, according to Fox News.

Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation that he was “devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders.”

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue,” Duggan said. “It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm. Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll served as president of the board, said in a Facebook post that it was “shocked and saddened” by her unexpected death.

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the post said. “May her memory be a blessing.”



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also responded on Facebook, saying she was “shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder.”

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel said. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.