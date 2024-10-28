Apparently, nobody told Jewish voters they were going to a rally that was literally supporting Hitler in New York City on Sunday.

I know, you would think that they would stay away. Democratic luminary after Democratic luminary warned that GOP standard-bearer Donald Trump’s event at Madison Square Garden was a not-so-secretly neo-Nazi event because, before World War II, a pro-Hitler group held a rally at a different building in a different part of Manhattan also called Madison Square Garden.

The parallels are almost eery! Why, there’s that, and … oh wait, that’s it. They really only have the fact that in February of 1939, the Nazi-boosting German-American Bund held a rally at the old Madison Square Garden, which drew tens of thousands.

“The event, orchestrated to coincide with Washington’s birthday, (February 22nd), featured a thirty-foot image of the first President flanked by red, white and blue bunting and swastikas as the visual backdrop,” NPR affiliate WNYC noted.

The 2024 version included, um, Dr. Phil. Totally alike! Are you not frightened, America?

But nevertheless, the Democrats persisted. First, you had former Clinton adviser James Carville, who would tell it to anyone who would listen …

INSANE: James Carville hyperventilates and absurdly claims that President Trump is mimicking N*zi rallies, warning that Trump will “round up young black men.” This man is a lunatic. Democrats are completely out of touch with reality. So much for toning down the rhetoric… pic.twitter.com/R1nGunCFnZ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 14, 2024

Then you had one of the Clintons themselves, this time Hillary, spouting the same nonsense.

Is the establishment media getting desperate right before the election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1637 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

“Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, ‘I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to say that.’ But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention,” she told CNN.

Crooked Hillary, increasingly bitter about the fact that she will never be president, says that everybody who attends President Trump’s rally at MSG on Sunday is a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/7cUXIlNuor — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024

Heck, you even had one half of the Democratic ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also making the comparison between the rallies:

Disgusting: Walz compares Trump’s MSG rally to a 1939 Nazi event. “There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid 1930s at Madison Square Garden.” Trump is not a Nazi and Kamala is not a Communist. Calling Trump a Nazi is disgusting.

pic.twitter.com/JWAVwBtewe — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2024

“There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there,” Walz said, absent any evidence.

But, as Jeff Charles noted at Red State, there was ample evidence on social media that Jewish Trump supporters didn’t get the message about a Nazi rally.

How do we know? Well, obviously first, because they were there:

Jews for Trump have arrived at the Madison Square Garden. Are they still calling it a Nazi rally???? pic.twitter.com/sEnUqaMilk — Brock Tarner (@brocktarner) October 27, 2024

MAGA SQUARE GARDEN! Jews are flocking to the MAGA rally in the Garden – the one Crooked Hillary, the Border Czar their Pravda media are calling a “Nazi Rally.” pic.twitter.com/ZQUgglTto9 — JJ Murray (@therealJJMurray) October 27, 2024

This is important since — well, do you know what you kind of need to have in order for an explicit comparison to a Nazi rally hold up? For the speakers and the arena to have a near-monomaniacal focus on alienating, deprecating and threatening Jews.

This includes, first and foremost, scaring them away. It’s almost like the left determined to say this was a Nazi rally without asking whether it fit the one attribute that would tie it to the Nazis.

Strange, that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.