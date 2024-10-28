Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, which Democrats tried to label a "Nazi" rally, at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Jewish Trump Supporters Completely Annihilate 'Nazi Rally' Narrative with a Simple Move

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 28, 2024 at 7:47am
Apparently, nobody told Jewish voters they were going to a rally that was literally supporting Hitler in New York City on Sunday.

I know, you would think that they would stay away. Democratic luminary after Democratic luminary warned that GOP standard-bearer Donald Trump’s event at Madison Square Garden was a not-so-secretly neo-Nazi event because, before World War II, a pro-Hitler group held a rally at a different building in a different part of Manhattan also called Madison Square Garden.

The parallels are almost eery! Why, there’s that, and … oh wait, that’s it. They really only have the fact that in February of 1939, the Nazi-boosting German-American Bund held a rally at the old Madison Square Garden, which drew tens of thousands.

“The event, orchestrated to coincide with Washington’s birthday, (February 22nd), featured a thirty-foot image of the first President flanked by red, white and blue bunting and swastikas as the visual backdrop,” NPR affiliate WNYC noted.

The 2024 version included, um, Dr. Phil. Totally alike! Are you not frightened, America?

But nevertheless, the Democrats persisted. First, you had former Clinton adviser James Carville, who would tell it to anyone who would listen …

Then you had one of the Clintons themselves, this time Hillary, spouting the same nonsense.

Is the establishment media getting desperate right before the election?

“Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, ‘I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to say that.’ But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention,” she told CNN.

Heck, you even had one half of the Democratic ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also making the comparison between the rallies:

“There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there,” Walz said, absent any evidence.

But, as Jeff Charles noted at Red State, there was ample evidence on social media that Jewish Trump supporters didn’t get the message about a Nazi rally.

How do we know? Well, obviously first, because they were there:

This is important since — well, do you know what you kind of need to have in order for an explicit comparison to a Nazi rally hold up? For the speakers and the arena to have a near-monomaniacal focus on alienating, deprecating and threatening Jews.

This includes, first and foremost, scaring them away. It’s almost like the left determined to say this was a Nazi rally without asking whether it fit the one attribute that would tie it to the Nazis.

Strange, that.

