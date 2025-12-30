JFK's Controversial Granddaughter Dies at Just 35: 'She Will Always Be in Our Hearts'

Tatiana Schlossberg, a journalist, author, and the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, has died.

She was only 35.

Members of her family confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post through the JFK Library Foundation’s Instagram account:

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the Tuesday post read. “She will always be in our hearts.”

Schlossberg, the daughter of Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and Edwin Schlossberg, had previously opened up about a debilitating battle with terminal cancer, which she revealed in November in a New Yorker essay.

She opened up about how difficult the diagnosis was for her and her family.

“My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half,” she said, in an excerpt obtained by Fox News.

According to The Associated Press, Schlossberg received a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024. The warning signs appeared shortly after the birth of her second child, when her doctor observed an unusually high white blood cell count.

Further testing revealed that her leukemia carried a rare mutation typically found in much older patients, making her case particularly uncommon and serious.

Schlossberg made her name as an environmental journalist and penned books on the same topic.

In 2019, she wrote “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have.”

Just a year later, that book won the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Rachel Carson Environment Book Award.

But Schlossberg’s most recent claim to fame was when she waded headfirst into family controversy, lambasting and attacking her mother’s cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(Caroline Kennedy had vocally opposed and called for the rejection of RFK Jr.’s confirmation.)

Schlossberg followed in her mother’s footsteps, directly calling out “Bobby” for his policies.

“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” she wrote in a critical essay, according to The Associated Press.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and two children.

