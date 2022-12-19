Censorship makes strange bedfellows.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be a controversial figure, although it’s not because he’s deviated from the Kennedy family’s politics and put on a MAGA cap. Instead, the prominent environmental activist became persona non grata on several social media sites during the COVID-19 pandemic because he’s also a prominent vaccine skeptic.

However, the nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy — and son of assassinated presidential aspirant Robert F. Kennedy — is praising Tucker Carlson, and not over questioning inoculations. Instead, RFK Jr. publicly lauded Tucker for a Thursday report on his Fox News show in which a source who had access to still-sealed government documents regarding the JFK assassination said the Central Intelligence Agency played a role in the 1963 slaying.

“The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered,” RFK Jr. said in a tweet Saturday.

The tweet included a link to Carlson’s report on YouTube.

As Carson noted, the 1992 President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, passed by Congress and signed into law, stipulated that all documents regarding the killing of the 35th president of the United States must be made public by 2017. That’s 54 years after he was shot and killed in Dallas, for those of you with a Common Core math education — enough time for some serious truth-and-reconciliation action, should some be needed.

Yet, due to intense pressure from Mike Pompeo, then the director of the CIA, thousands of pages remained withheld. Five years later, different administration, same results: The Biden White House blocked the documents from being released.

“That would be thousands of pages of documents after nearly 60 years, after the death of every single person involved. But we still can’t see them,” Carlson said. “Clearly, it’s not to protect any person. They’re all dead. It’s to protect an institution. But why?”

Instead, Carlson alleged, it was to protect an institution — at least according to the source they talked to.

“We spoke to someone who had access to these still hidden CIA documents, a person who was deeply familiar with what they contained,” Carlson said. “We asked this person directly, ‘Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President?’ And here’s the reply we received verbatim. Quote, ‘The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.’

“It’s hard to imagine a more jarring response than that,” Carlson continued. “Again, this is not a ‘conspiracy theorist’ that we spoke to. Not even close. This is someone with direct knowledge of the information that once again is being withheld from the American public. And the answer we received was unequivocal. Yes, the CIA was involved in the assassination of the president.

“Now, some people will not be surprised to hear that, they suspected it all along. But no matter how you feel about it or what you thought about the Kennedy assassination, pause to consider what this means.”







“It means that within the U.S. government, there are forces wholly beyond democratic control,” Carlson said. “These forces are more powerful than the elected officials that supposedly oversee them. These forces can affect election outcomes. They can even hide their complicity in the murder of an American president. In other words, they can do pretty much anything they want.

“They constitute a government within a government mocking, by their very existence, the idea of democracy. As cynical as we have become after 30 years of watching government officials ignore the voters who employ them, we were shocked to learn this. It’s not acceptable.”

Now, let me preface this by saying I believed — and still mostly believe, in spite of this report — that an unbalanced pinko deadbeat named Lee Harvey Oswald fired several shots from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository, was subsequently killed in custody by another unhinged character, nightclub owner Jack Ruby, and that’s where the story ends. Full stop.

This isn’t just a passing belief, mind you. I’ve been known to grind dinner party conversations to a halt over the problematic assumptions those who believe Kennedy was killed via a conspiracy make about the “magic bullet” theory. I consider Oliver Stone’s febrile “JFK” one of the great unintentional comedies ever made. (That “back and to the left” scene? Hysterical! Especially with Kevin Costner’s fake Southern accent.) I’m so diehard, I have conspiracy theories about the conspiracy theory, like the fact that it’s mostly a fiction the left has propagated to distract itself from the fact one of its own killed Kennedy — not a member of the Dallas fringe right-wing, as so many journalists had suspected. (If you don’t believe me, go back and watch CBS’ coverage of the assassination as it happened, during which Walter Cronkite can’t stop repeating that a small cadre of anti-Kennedy conservatives had harassed then-United Nations Ambassador Adlai Stevenson in Dallas just a few weeks prior.)

And with all of that, would I concede that my government is lying to me about who killed Kennedy? Yes, and more so after Tucker’s report than before it.

Why? Well, first, they’ve done it twice. The government promised us we would be able to see the full files on the Kennedy assassination in 2017 — not just long after everyone involved had plausibly passed away, long after our major adversary at the time, the Soviet Union, had breathed its last. It reneged on that promise in 2017. It did so again in 2022.

Furthermore, what else has the CIA lied about? It lied about the infamous MKUltra program — in which psychotropic drugs and methods of torture were illegally used on unwitting test subjects in order to develop better methods of interrogation — until it was forced to reveal the extent of it, or so we think, due to a congressional investigation best known as the Church Committee for its chair, Idaho Sen. Frank Church.

It’s also worth noting, as Carlson did, that the psychiatrist who found Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, was “technically insane” was a psychiatrist named Louis Joylon West — who, in addition to visiting Ruby in his Dallas jail, was also one of the prominent names in the MKUltra program.

The Church Committee also uncovered numerous other abuses by the intelligence community, including COINTELPRO, which involved illegally surveilling American citizens.

But those abuses are almost a half-century in the past, right? I mean, it’s not like the intel community is actively interfering in our democracy in, 2022, or anything like t —

11. What stands out is the sheer quantity of reports from the government. Some are aggregated from public hotlines: pic.twitter.com/cm9JjEXUSm — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

19.Agent Chan passed the list on to his “Twitter folks”: pic.twitter.com/eXaZnC3I7y — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

21.Many of the above accounts were satirical in nature, nearly all (with the exceptions of Baldwin and @RSBNetwork) were relatively low engagement, and some were suspended, most with a generic, “Thanks, Twitter” letter: pic.twitter.com/0S0XoqhwYD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

34.While the DHS in its “products” pans “permissive” social media for offering “operational advantages” to Russians, it also explains that the “Domestic Violent Extremist Threat” requires addressing “information gaps”: pic.twitter.com/Jq4qaYK9Tm — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

36.There were multiple points of entry into Twitter for government-flagged reports. This letter from Agent Chan to Roth references Teleporter, a platform through which Twitter could receive reports from the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lNbgvsu5LV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Oh, right. Those are some excerpts from the so-called “Twitter Files,” information we only know due to the fact the keys to the social media platform were turned over to Elon Musk for a cool $44 billion. They are of a, uh, slightly more recent provenance than anything the Church Committee ever reviewed. It shows just how pervasively the FBI and Department of Justice tried to influence discourse, speech and amplification on the most influential social media network when it comes to political and social colloquy in the West.

But, as the White House press secretary said in the wake of these revelations, the administration doesn’t collude with social media companies.

Reporter asks if Biden administration worked with social media companies like Twitter to censor conservative accounts Jean-Pierre: “It’s up to private companies to make these types of decisions. We were not involved.”pic.twitter.com/iQEFR4LOPW — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 9, 2022

… Except when they admit that, yes, they collude with social media companies.

PSAKI: If you’re banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Even a government with nothing to hide should have released the files on JFK’s assassination when they were legally obligated to do so, without delay and without redaction. If they were honest, they would realize the failure to do so engenders distrust.

But they’re not honest, and they also know they’re not accountable. Elon Musk can’t buy them out, after all, so they have all the time in the world. Lee Harvey Oswald may indeed have acted alone, as I believe he did. In fact, the biggest factor that makes me doubt he was the only shooter is that the other suspect in the case — the intelligence community of the United States government — has such a lousy criminal history. It’s so problematic, in fact, that it could even bring Tucker Carlson and a Kennedy into agreement.

