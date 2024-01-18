Jill Biden Becomes Victim of Poor Sign Placement During High School Visit in Utah

First lady Jill Biden spoke to teachers and students at a high school in Utah on Tuesday, but the visit came with some unfortunate optics that apparently no one who organized the event considered beforehand.

The wife of President Joe Biden paid a visit to a school in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

The school chosen was Hunter High School.

She’s Here! @FLOTUS just arrived at Hunter High School to talk with teachers and students. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/u2aUzqQ1xC — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) January 16, 2024

Given that the first lady’s eldest stepchild, Hunter Biden, has become synonymous to millions of Americans with drug use, an image of her speaking behind a podium with the words “Hunter High” went viral on the social media platform X:

Jill Biden trying to distract from her comments about Hunter’s drug abuse, and ending up under a giant banner reading “Hunter High,” is straight out of a VEEP episode pic.twitter.com/8yy1yHqfvm — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) January 17, 2024

This is priceless. Jill Biden speaking to kids at “Hunter High.” What staffer pulled that one off?@flotus pic.twitter.com/7JgOX2Nklt — Salty Steve (@lsutiger67) January 17, 2024

As someone who’s done a lot of “advance” work in politics, I’m really curious who screwed up & approved this podium sign for @FLOTUS. Either that or they’re trolling us. pic.twitter.com/UptR5qiigq — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) January 17, 2024

Please tell me this was intentional. I am dying! #DrJill #HunterHigh pic.twitter.com/5sEZx13x8k — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) January 17, 2024

Biden, who is a community college teacher, did not mention the irony during her remarks at the school.

She instead stumped for her husband’s re-election campaign.

“President Biden has delivered on his promises to you: from addressing the mental health and academic needs of our students, to passing a bipartisan gun safety law, to loan forgiveness for public servants, including educators,” the first lady said, according to the official White House transcript of her remarks.

“We’re all here because we heard the same calling — and we answered it,” she said, speaking directly to Hunter High teachers. “We answered it because we’re learners — collecting all the wisdom, and art, and insight humanity has to offer.

Hunter Biden has admitted he was struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine as recently as just a few years ago.

He is facing three felony gun charges after lying about being addicted to illegal drugs when he bought a .38 revolver in 2018, according to prosecutors.

Last week, the president’s son paid a surprise visit to the U.S. Capitol as House Republicans weighed holding him in contempt of Congress. He abruptly left a hearing once Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia began to lay into him.

In the hallway outside, Hunter Biden was met by a gaggle of reporters.

One man repeatedly questioned him about his crack cocaine usage.

Someone asks Hunter Biden: “Are you on crack today?” pic.twitter.com/pkBtlshjjR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 10, 2024

“What kind of crack do you use, Mr. Biden?” the man shouted.

“Are you on crack today?” he said in a follow-up question.

