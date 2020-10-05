The candidate talked about listening to science, but in the end he listened to his wife.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail Monday and was talking to reporters at the airport in New Castle, Delaware, when he was asked about any concerns he had in debating President Donald Trump on Oct. 15. The president has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

According to a video posted on Twitter, Biden appeared to be closer to some members of the news media that the 6 feet recommended for social distancing.

“Listen to the science,” the former vice president said.

As he continued to reply, Jill Biden — masked, as was her husband — came up behind him and steered him to the appropriate distance.

“Come back,” she said as she guided him to where she wanted him.

“I’m sorry,” Joe Biden said to her as she moved him.

Watch: Jill Biden pulls Joe Biden further away from press while answering Qs at airport. Biden said he is happy to debate Trump on 10/15 if scientists deem it is safe. [Biden & reporters were COVID tested within past 24 hours] pic.twitter.com/UJ9oGp3vCM — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 5, 2020

Once in place, the candidate continued to say he would do as he was told regarding the upcoming debate.

“If the scientists say that it’s safe, the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine,” he said. “I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate for me to do.”

Biden was asked about using Plexiglas to separate the candidates.

“I’m not an expert on it, but I think we should be very cautious,” he said, according to The Hill.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager has said Biden will participate in the debate as long as safety precautions are put in place.

“We hope that they’re going to put in place every adjustment necessary to ensure that it’s fully safe,” Kate Bedingfield said.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, said there was no reason to delay the debate because Trump would be ready.

“I assume he’s going to be in condition by then to do it. Can’t see any reason why he wouldn’t. And there’s no reason to delay,” Giuliani said in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“There’s only two more left,” he added, referring to the final debates between Biden and Trump. “They’re enormously valuable to the American people. And I think he’ll make every effort to make it. I’m certain he will.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Rudy Giuliani updates @GMA on Pres. Trump’s inner circle amid his COVID battle, saying the president is “feeling great.” Giuliani, who claims to have tested negative, says he has no symptoms. https://t.co/3pEjCler2t — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 5, 2020

Although Trump was taken to the hospital Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced Monday that he would be returning to the White House at 6:30 Monday evening.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

In videos Trump made from the hospital, he said he was ready to resume the campaign.

