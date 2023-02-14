Parler Share
Sports
Commentary

Jill Biden Receives Fitting New Nickname After Eagles Lose Super Bowl

 By Johnathan Jones  February 14, 2023 at 9:37am
First Lady Jill Biden, who insists on being called Dr. Jill Biden, has been branded “Dr. Jinx” by passionate Philadelphia sports fans.

Biden, whose doctorate is actually an Ed.D or a doctorate in education, has never been shy about her Eagles fandom or her love for the MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Both teams made it to a championship game or series this past season. Both came up just short.

The Eagles lost a 38-35 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

In November, the Phillies dropped three straight games in the World Series to the Houston Astros, letting a 2-1 lead and a championship slip away.

Biden attended game four — a game Philadelphia lost 5-0.

She also sported a number 46 Eagles jersey on Twitter before the Super Bowl. The back of it said “Biden,” and the number was presumably a reference to her husband being the country’s 46th president.

Sports superstitions are not limited to Philadelphia by any means. But when Jill Biden supported two championship contenders who each managed to pull defeat from the jaws of victory, people started to point fingers.

Biden was branded “Dr. Jinx” online as people relentlessly mocked her:

At least people are finally calling her “doctor.”

The year 2022 will forever be remembered as the year Philly came up just short. To many rabid sports fans, “Dr.” Jill Biden will always be the reason for that.

After all, her husband was handed the keys to a country two years ago that was firing on all cylinders. He’s managed to do everything but win with it.

It’s easy to see why so many people might make a connection.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




