Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, spoke to members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard on Thursday.

During a question-and-answer session, Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins asked for her reaction to the news that Hunter Biden was the subject of a tax investigation.

Unsurprisingly, Jill Biden ignored the question.

And according to a pool report from “PBS NewsHour” correspondent John Yang, at that point, “the wranglers stepped in front of cameras and shooed us away,” the Daily Caller reported.

Per pooler @johnyangtv, press was “shooed” away and “wranglers stepped in front of cameras” after @GriffJenkins asked Dr. Jill Biden her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation today. pic.twitter.com/vr6YFAPoL7 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 10, 2020

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

While it sounded as though media availability was ending before Jenkins asked Jill Biden about Hunter, it’s still notable that not only did she ignore the question, but the “wranglers” made sure there wouldn’t be any follow-up.

On Wednesday, in an attempt to get ahead of the story, Biden’s transition team had released a statement from Hunter Biden in which the younger Biden said he had learned just the day before that the Justice Department was investigating him.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the statement read.

Will Hunter Biden ever be held accountable for his foreign business dealings? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 31% (915 Votes) 69% (2051 Votes)

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the transition team added in the statement.

Hunter Biden under federal investigation. Statement released short time ago: pic.twitter.com/LZhnwNJWs3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2020

Also Wednesday, Politico reported that the “Justice Department’s interest in Hunter Biden covered more than taxes” in a story that discussed investigations into foreign ties and even possible money laundering.

RELATED: Biden Offers Pathetic Non-Answer When Reporter Confronts Him About Hunter Investigation

Citing a source with “direct knowledge of the investigation,” the outlet reported: “In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances.”

Moreover, “federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved,” the outlet added, citing a second source.

Now it’s worth noting that none of the reported probes directly implicate Joe Biden, and that the former vice president has claimed to have had no knowledge of his son’s foreign business affairs.

However, emails found on a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden suggest he may have been aware of his son’s dealings and allegedly may have even benefited financially from them. (Remember that one 2017 batch of emails apparently referenced a deal Hunter Biden was trying to make with CEFC, a Chinese energy company. Those emails estimate Hunter Biden would be paid “850” and that shares in a new company he was trying to start would be split with “10 held by H for the big guy.”)

So, if the Bidens have nothing to hide, why not just answer the question?

Even if he is innocent when it comes to allegations of corruption, the fact remains that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden has been compromised by his son’s foreign business dealings — particularly with China — which could certainly represent a counterintelligence risk to the U.S. were Biden to become president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.