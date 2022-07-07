What Did Jill Biden Say to Joe to Make His Face Look Like This? 4 Photos Go Viral on Twitter

When a series of photos of the president and first lady are trending on Twitter along with the words “elder abuse,” things aren’t exactly going as planned.

That can be said for so much of the recent happenings in President Joe Biden’s administration, mind you.

However, the puzzling sequence of photos — taken just before the president left to give a speech in Cleveland — called into question the president’s mental fitness yet again.

(Here at The Western Journal, we’ve been documenting Biden’s apparent cognitive decline since he began running for the nation’s highest office — and why it meant he couldn’t be trusted to handle the most powerful job in the world. We’ll continue to bring America the uncomfortable truth about the president. You can help us by subscribing.)

The photos were taken by Associated Press photographer Patrick Semansky, according to the AP’s website.

“President Joe Biden speaks with first lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Washington,” the website’s description reads. “Biden is traveling to Cleveland to announce a new rule that will allow major new financial support for troubled pensions that cover some 2 million to 3 million workers.”

Yes, but those pensions aren’t exactly going to be the headline here.

In the first photo, Biden appears to be talking with his wife in a raised voice, judging by his expression.

In the next, his head is drooped slightly and he’s squinting.

The third photo, however, is what will get the most attention: Biden’s head hangs low, his face fixed in a childish frown.

In the final photo, a still-squinting Biden walks away.

GOP rapid response team member Jake Schneider tweeted it out as a “story in four parts.”

A story in four parts: pic.twitter.com/Xdd1OfJQCT — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 6, 2022

I’m guessing Jill had to break it to him that the ice cream parlor was out of chocolate chocolate chip.

Photographs, of course, can catch anyone in an awkward moment. The problem is that this is the same man who, just last month, needed this note card to get through a White House meeting:

Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn’t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this. He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including “YOU take YOUR seat”. This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GRMbgpcrEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022

And thusly did “elder abuse” begin to trend on Twitter on Wednesday:

Elder abuse is not a laughing matter. https://t.co/R8Pl1frRhH — Arlena Rio Dell (@ArlenaRio) July 6, 2022

it’s an elder abuse story 💕 https://t.co/N8TSYuvMOR — Kay | #IksteunONZEboeren (@keybrackson) July 7, 2022

This is exactly what elder abuse looks like. https://t.co/ifrL2DhWEj — FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) July 7, 2022

It’s a harsh term, but a harsher reality: The president of the United States has thrown up enough red flags to indicate he doesn’t have the mental capacity or stamina to carry out his responsibilities.

This isn’t just a matter of the diminishing returns of old age, something that has crept up on many a president.

The chief executive’s behavior has led to a situation where he can uncharitably — but still reasonably — be characterized by his opponents, both foreign and domestic, as little more than a puppet too far gone to notice who’s pulling the strings.

One of those people, it appears, is his wife — someone who lacks any political experience but is often seen leading her senescent husband around like he was a sleepwalker in his pajamas.

Jill Biden just told Joe “Just sit” They’re treating him like a dog. pic.twitter.com/5pKTbxHjrf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2022

Wednesday’s photos of the first couple aren’t dispositive of any of this, obviously. However, at a time when America desperately needs a fighter, Joe Biden looks like he needs a hug and a nap.

In 2024, it’s time to put the lying dog-faced pony soldier out to pasture for good.

