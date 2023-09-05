Share
First lady Jill Biden arrives with her husband, President Joe Biden, for a briefing on Hurricane Idalia at Suwannee Pineview Elementary in Live Oak, Florida, on Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID for a Second Time

 By The Associated Press  September 4, 2023 at 6:15pm
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, her spokeswoman said.

She is experiencing only mild symptoms, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, Alexander said.

The 72-year-old first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

Following her positive test, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had traveled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia.

President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously last summer.

Conversation