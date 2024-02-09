Jill Biden Unleashed on Joe and Room Full of White House Staffers After Disastrous Press Conference: Report

“Why didn’t anyone stop that?”

That’s the question first lady Jill Biden demanded an answer to after a news conference that didn’t go so well — at least in her opinion — for her husband, President Joe Biden, according to Axios.

But it wasn’t Thursday night’s event, in which Biden appeared several times to lose his cool when pressed on questions about his age, mental sharpness and fitness to continue on as the leader of the free world.

No — the first lady was complaining about a media event in the White House from over two years ago, on Jan. 19, 2022.

Axios cited “American Woman,” a new book from Katie Rogers — White House correspondent for The New York Times, so I’m sure it’s going to be completely objective — due out at the end of this month.

The outlet called the description of the 2022 incident “eerily relevant to Thursday night’s presidential debacle.”

According to Axios’ retelling of the story, Joe Biden, surrounded by “top aides,” uttered “several factual errors” during an almost two-hour news conference.

When the president and his team saw the first lady looking in from the doorway, each and every one of them knew they were in for it.

“She had watched the news conference, and the look on her face told everyone in the room — from the president on down — that they had some explaining to do,” Rogers wrote, according to Axios.

When it was over, she wanted to know why no one had stepped in to end the event.

“Everyone stayed silent, looking at one another, and then at her, and back to one another,” Rogers wrote. “That included the most powerful man in the world.

“Her husband essentially played along, not offering an answer, even though aides had slipped him a card suggesting he end the press conference,” she added.

A better leader would have protected his team from false accusations of wrongdoing, I’ll note here — but with the caveat that if I were facing the wrath of my wife in such a situation, I myself might not have acted like the leader I like to think of myself as.

Assuming Axios’ retelling of Rogers’ explanations are accurate, it would appear that Jill Biden’s motivation is less about love for America and more about hatred of former President Donald Trump — a hate so strong, Rogers implies, that the first lady is willing to sacrifice her husband’s health to make sure Trump doesn’t win in November.

“Her dislike of Trump was a driving reason behind her support for Joe’s campaign for the presidency, and it remains so for his reelection effort, even if that means he will not leave office until age eighty-six at the end of a second term,” Rogers wrote, according to the outlet.

“The amount of work Joe takes home with him from the Oval Office is daunting — he brings stacks of briefing books to the residence each evening — and she knows how much the job is draining him,” she added.

“American Woman” will be available on Feb. 27, and interested readers will links to pre-order it from its publisher, here.

