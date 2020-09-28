Login
Jill Biden: Using the Word ‘Gaffe’ Is Off Limits Because of Trump

By Jack Davis
Published September 28, 2020 at 11:07am
With a sweep of unexplained logic, Jill Biden has banned the use of the word “gaffe” because of President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s gaffes throughout his campaign have been such that after one slip-up, actor James Woods suggested it was cruel to put Biden in front of a camera.

Last week, for example, Biden said 200 million Americans will have died from COVID-19 by the time he finished his speech. In reality, about 200,000 Americans have died from the virus.

That led CNN’s Jake Tapper to observe during an interview with Jill Biden that aired Sunday that “your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe.”

“Oh, you can’t even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe,'” Jill Biden replied.

“I can’t even say the word ‘gaffe’?” Tapper asked.

“It is — nope,” Biden responded, adding, “Nope. Done. It’s gone.”

“The gaffe issue is over because–” Tapper began again.

“Over, so over,” came the reply before the question was formed.

Rather than pursue his question, Tapper then pivoted to lob a different question at Jill Biden.

“What do you think about the fact that President Trump is hemming and hawing when it comes to the issue of an orderly transition of power should he lose on Nov. 3?” Tapper asked.

Joe Biden’s gaffes have been well documented by Trump’s son, Eric.

The coronavirus has proved vexing to the candidate. During a Pennsylvania trip earlier this month, he sought — unsuccessfully — to describe the scale of the disease.

“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year. Look, here’s the lives. It’s just, it’s — when you think about it — more lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
