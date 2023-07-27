Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Alleges 'Very Dangerous' Biden 'Crime Family' Has 'Come After Me for 35 Years in a Row'

Jill Biden’s ex-husband, Delaware-based businessman Bill Stevenson, did not mince words when it came to the Biden family in a scathing interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

Speaking to Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Stevenson tore into his ex-wife and her new family for all manner of shady dealings, threats and coercion to maintain power at all costs.

Per documents obtained by the New York Post, the two officially divorced in 1975.

Stevenson sees the “Biden crime family” doing the same thing — or at least trying to do the same thing — to former President Donald Trump as they did to him during the divorce, and he’s not standing for it.







“I couldn’t stand it anymore,” Stevenson said. “I needed somebody just to listen to me, to tell them what happened to me because I got on the wrong side of the Biden family.

“After spoiling Jill for five years, I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me [for] 35 years in a row. One little thing after another.”

Stevenson provided some examples of what he claimed was the Biden family targeting him, including a peculiar $8,000 car charge on a vehicle owned by a business he sold.

The first lady’s former husband reiterated that the Bidens, including Jill, the incumbent president, and Joe Biden’s brothers (James and Francis Biden) were “very dangerous” and that his harassment represented just the tip of the iceberg of what the current first family is capable of.

“It’s been tragic,” Stevenson continued. “I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect [Trump]. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward.

“This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness.

“But Jimmy (James Biden), Frankie (Francis Biden) and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump.”

Another damning claim by Stevenson? He said that Francis Biden apparently threatened him in the immediate aftermath of the divorce.

“Frankie Biden, of the Biden crime family, comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give [Jill Biden] the house, or you’re going to have serious problems.’ I looked at Frankie, and I said, ‘Please. Are you threatening me?’

“And, uh, needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

“You know, on the surface, it is crazy,” Kelly remarked.

Stevenson also blamed the Bidens and their purportedly shady methods for his fractured relationship with his brother (the same that was indicted in that tax charge).

“I could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice,” Stevenson said. “I couldn’t believe it, that I could be indicted for $8,000.

“Now here’s the tragic [part]. My brother pleaded guilty. It broke us up forever. It’s just within the last month that we’re talking again. It broke my heart. He pleaded guilty. He took the fall.”

When asked if he truly thought that the Bidens were behind those issues, Stevenson gave Kelly a definitive response.

“I not only think it, I know it.”

