William Stevenson, right, ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, left, is being held in connection with the murder of his wife.
William Stevenson, right, ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, left, is being held in connection with the murder of his wife. (Saul Loeb - pool / Getty Images; New Castle County Police / AP)

Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged with Murder

 By Jack Davis  February 3, 2026 at 5:15pm
Former first lady Jill Biden’s first husband was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of his current wife.

William Stevenson, 77, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Linda Stevenson, according to NBC News.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, have said that they responded to a domestic dispute on Dec. 28 at Stevenson’s home.

At that time, Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive.

Police have not said how Linda Stevenson died.

A grand jury indictment came after an “extensive weekslong investigation,” police said.

Court documents cited by The Delaware News Journal said Stevenson “did intentionally cause the death of Linda Stevenson.”

The indictment did not make police documents public.

William Stevenson is behind bars at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after he was not able to post $500,000 cash bail, police said, according to NBC.

NBC sought comment from the Bidens, but did not receive any.

Jill Biden married William Stevenson in February 1970, when she was 18 and he was 23. They divorced in 1975 after Jill Biden hitched her star to then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden. The New York Post noted that Jill and Joe Biden were married in 1977.

Stevenson told the U.K. Daily Mail back in 2020 that he was advised, while still married to Jill, that a friend thought she was “getting a little too close” to the senator.

He said his suspicions were confirmed in October when a customer told him that Joe Biden was driving his wife’s Corvette.

“I was at work, and a guy came in and asked: ‘Do you own a brown Corvette?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s my wife’s car.’ He said back in May it had crunched his bumper and they told him to get an estimate, and he never heard back from them,” Stevenson said.

“I said: ‘Wait a minute. Who is they?’ And he said: ‘Funnily enough, Senator Biden was driving.’”

The Bidens tell a slightly different story: Biden saw Jill’s picture in March 1975 after her marriage had ended and fell in love with her on their first date, according to the Daily Mail.

Joe Biden’s first wife died in a 1972 car accident.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
