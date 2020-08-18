Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden allegedly stole his wife, Jill, from her first husband, Bill Stevenson, through an affair.

Stevenson told the U.K. Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that the Bidens’ story about falling in love on a blind date was completely made up, and a book he is prepared to publish will shed light on the whole situation.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” Stevenson said.

“But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

“I genuinely don’t want to harm Jill’s chances of becoming first lady. She would make an excellent first lady — but this is my story,” he added.

The 72-year-old businessman hasn’t decided if he will publish his book before the election because “it does have facts in it that aren’t pleasant to Jill and Joe.”

Jill Jacobs married Bill Stevenson in 1970, and two years later they worked on then-New Castle County Councilman Joe Biden’s first Senate campaign.

At the time, Biden was married to his first wife, Neilia, who died in a car crash with their daughter before Biden took his Senate seat.

“Jill and I sat in the Bidens’ kitchen,” Stevenson said. “We worked on his campaign.”

Stevenson said he first suspected the affair in August 1974 when he was 26 years old.

Jill was 23 and Biden was 31 at the time.

The founder of The Stone Balloon, a famed live music club, had to go to northern New Jersey to pay Bruce Springsteen, who was going to play at the Delaware music club.

“I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter,” Stevenson said.

“It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly.”

One of Jill’s friends told Stevenson that she thought his wife was “getting a little too close” to the senator, Stevenson recalled.

He said his suspicions were confirmed in October when a customer told him that Joe Biden was driving his wife’s Corvette.

“I was at work, and a guy came in and asked: ‘Do you own a brown Corvette?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s my wife’s car.’ He said back in May it had crunched his bumper and they told him to get an estimate, and he never heard back from them,” Stevenson said.

“I said: ‘Wait a minute. Who is they?’ And he said: ‘Funnily enough, Senator Biden was driving.'”

The Bidens tell a slightly different story: Biden saw Jill’s picture in March 1975 after her marriage had ended and fell in love with her on their first date, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

In her autobiography, Jill Biden recalled meeting Biden’s first wife at his campaign victory party, but said she did not meet the senator himself, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Western Journal has reached out to Joe Biden’s campaign for comment but has not yet received a response.

