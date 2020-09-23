Jill Biden’s first husband is speaking out about what he claims was then-Sen. Joe Biden’s affair with the woman who is now hoping to become America’s first lady.

“I was betrayed by the Bidens,” Bill Stevenson said in a new interview with Inside Edition. “Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife.”

Stevenson said that he is not voting for the Democratic presidential nominee, but will instead support President Donald Trump because he agrees with Trump’s law-and-order positions.

The Bidens have said that they met in 1975, and that a blind date turned into a romance and later marriage.

Stevenson said that’s not how he recalls it.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

“We got married in ’70, I introduced Joe to Jill in ‘72. Right before the election in ‘72, Jill, Joe, Neilia and I were in his kitchen. How do you forget that?” Stevenson said, referring to Biden’s first wife, who was later killed in a car crash along with the Bidens’ infant daughter.

In an interview with the U.K. Daily Mail last month, Stevenson said he believes Biden and his wife were having an affair by August 1974.

“I know exactly when it was,” he said. “Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance,” he said, referring to a club he owned

“I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly,” he said. “Then one of her best friends told me she thought Joe and Jill were getting a little too close. I was surprised that she came to me.”

Do you believe Stevenson's allegations? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3690 Votes) 1% (25 Votes)

The final blow, Stevenson said, came when he found out about an accident Jill’s car had been in.

“I was at work and a guy came in and asked: ‘Do you own a brown Corvette?’ I said yes, it’s my wife’s car. He said back in May it had crunched his bumper and they told him to get an estimate and he never heard back from them. I said: ‘Wait a minute. Who is they?’ And he said: ‘Funnily enough, Senator Biden was driving,'” he said.

Stevenson told Inside Edition that when he spoke to Jill, “she didn’t say anything” and “just looked at me.”

“I said: ‘You gotta go. You gotta go get your own place,’” Stevenson recalled.

“Her father was begging me to take her back when he found out what was going on. He asked me to give her a second chance, but I wasn’t interested,” he told the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Murkowski Appears To Backtrack on Decision Not To Vote for SCOTUS Nominee

“I considered Joe a friend. I’m not surprised he fell in love with Jill. Everyone who meets Jill falls in love with her immediately. It’s hard not to,” he said.

The divorce took effect in May 1975.

Jill Biden denied Stevenson’s allegations.

“These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book. The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented. Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home. Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975, and they married in June of 1977,” a Jill Biden spokesman told Inside Edition.

Stevenson’s life took some bad turns.

He was convicted on a fraud charge and spent time on probation related to bad checks.

He said he is speaking out now to set the record straight.

“It’s years ago, but guess what, it’s so current right now, because he’s picking on people about character,” Stevenson told Inside Edition.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” he added to the Daily Mail. “But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

“Listen. I’ve said from the very beginning, I have no hard feelings about Joe, Jill, the affair. It means nothing to me now,” he told Inside Edition.

“Everybody’s saying: ‘Bill, you’re being so mean bringing this up now.’ But if I don’t do it now it’s never going to be able to be brought up.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.