Jill Biden's Nightmarish Christmas Display Goes Viral as Melania Trump Unveils Classy Holiday Decor

Former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration sometimes feels like a bad dream.

Nonetheless, memories of the Biden years, no matter how unpleasant or trivial, must never fade.

Monday on the social media platform X, in the wake of the White House’s unveiling of first lady Melania Trump’s classic holiday decorations, a video reminder of former first lady Jill Biden’s garish 2023 White House display went viral, prompting X users to react with a collective sigh of relief at the Trumps’ return.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy,” the former first lady wrote when she posted the video on X in 2023.

For those who do not recall, Dorrance Dance is a dance company founded in 2011 by Michelle Dorrance.

“I am a white tap dancer with Black cultural ancestors in a society that privileges white people and whiteness,” Dorrance wrote on her website, later adding, “It is from this place of white privilege that I invite you to join me in lifelong antiracism work.”

In other words, one almost does not even need to see it to appreciate the dance interpretation’s awfulness.

Alas, Jill Biden posted the gaudy, nearly two-and-a-half-minute tap-dancing spectacle, and I had to watch it, so readers can, too:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden Archived (@FLOTUS46Archive) December 13, 2023

ALX, a conservative account with more than one million followers, posted the video Monday, accompanied by a simple message.

“Never Forget,” ALX wrote.

Meanwhile, other prominent X accounts posted side-by-side videos of the Biden and Trump Christmas displays.

Biden’s Christmas vs Trump’s Christmas pic.twitter.com/Mjr7glXyqq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 1, 2025

Jill Biden made a mocked Christmas by featuring woke clowns in her Christmas decorations! First Lady @MelaniaTrump is making Christmas great again! pic.twitter.com/Lw3JmoJeZ5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 1, 2025

One X user described the Biden Christmas “like a scary drug induced hallucination.”

The Biden’s Christmas was like a scary drug induced hallucination. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 1, 2025

Another declared the “exorcism is complete” and the White House “clean and ready to welcome Jesus.”

The exorcism is complete; the House is clean and ready to welcome Jesus. — Affari (@Affari_James) December 1, 2025

The point, of course, is not to politicize Christmas decorations, but to remember that the former first lady politicized them.

Moreover, the manner in which she politicized them spoke volumes.

First, the dance interpretation came across as trying too hard — too much effort to no great purpose. In that sense, it reflected the former first lady herself, who constantly prattled on about her insignificant PhD in education.

Second, in watching the Biden video, one senses that if she could have turned Christmas into a second “Pride Month,” she would have.

Finally, the dance interpretation reflected the narcissism of an avowed “antiracist.” The dancers — indeed, Biden herself — might as well have screamed “look at me,” or “look at us.”

By contrast, Melania’s decorations and the White House video of them called to mind very different adjectives: soft, peaceful, elegant.

“Look not at us but at the decor,” the video effectively said to viewers. “Think of Christmas. Be at peace.”

In sum, even amid gratitude for the Trump family, our horrific memories of the Bidens and what they stood for should remain vivid, if only to ensure that nothing like the Biden Era ever pollutes our country again.

