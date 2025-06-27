Jill Biden's 'Work Husband' Hit with Subpoena

Anthony Bernal, a former senior adviser to first lady Jill Biden, has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform as part of its investigation into the extent to which former President Joe Biden’s decline was kept from the American people.

“Jill Biden’s work husband, Anthony Bernal, must appear before @GOPoversight,” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer posted on X.

“Let this subpoena send a clear message to Biden’s inner circle: We will stop at nothing to expose the truth about Joe Biden’s decline & unauthorized use of the autopen,” the Kentucky representative added.

🚨Signed, sealed, delivered. Jill Biden’s work husband, Anthony Bernal, must appear before @GOPoversight. Let this subpoena send a clear message to Biden’s inner circle: We will stop at nothing to expose the truth about Joe Biden’s decline & unauthorized use of the autopen. pic.twitter.com/hMyldwYJ34 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 26, 2025

Earlier Thursday, Comer ripped into Bernal for not appearing for a voluntary interview.

“With no executive privilege left to shield him, Anthony Bernal bailed on his commitment to appear before Congress today. He wants to keep Americans in the dark about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House,” Comer posted on X.

A news release on the committee’s website said Bernal “had confirmed his appearance for a voluntary transcribed interview on June 26, 2025, but after the White House Counsel’s office informed him it was waiving executive privilege for the Oversight Committee’s investigation, he refused to appear.”

🚨With no executive privilege left to shield him, Anthony Bernal bailed on his commitment to appear before Congress today. He wants to keep Americans in the dark about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House. Joining @seanhannity @FoxNews tonight. Tune in! — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 26, 2025

In a letter accompanying the subpoena that noted the vast back-and-forth to secure an interview with Bernal, Comer wrote, “Given your close connection with both former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people.”

The May letter from the committee seeking voluntary cooperation from Bernal noted that last year’s concerns about the former president’s fitness “only intensified with reports of Hunter Biden joining staff meetings and First Lady Jill Biden sitting at the head of the table of a Cabinet meeting.”

“The question of whether former President Biden executed his duties—and, if not, who in fact did—remains an investigative focus of this Committee,” the letter said.

“The Committee remains concerned that you, as both Assistant to the President and the First Lady’s confidant, were involved in running interference on behalf of the former President and perhaps performing duties exclusively reserved for the President of the United States,” the letter stated.

“Given public reporting that former White House staff ‘aggressively stage-managed’ the former President and focused on minute details to ‘minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history,’ the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office,” the letter also noted.

According to a news release posted on the website of the committee, Comer said, “The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal.”

“The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf. Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity,” he said.

Comer said the interviews are being held “so we can begin to uncover the truth,” noting that when Biden was still in power, the White House blocked individuals from appearing before the panel.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Bernal has been employed by the Biden’s from the time Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration and remains employed by them.

