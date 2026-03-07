Jillian Michaels Loses it on 'Crotchety' Joy Behar, Exposes Her with Behind-the-Scenes Story

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels repeatedly called “The View” co-host Joy Behar a “b***h” during a Friday episode of “Actual Friends.”

Michaels interrupted her podcast co-host Dr. Drew while he was criticizing Behar for her rhetoric on “The View” to share her own criticism. She said Behar had been “a b***h for years,” dating back to when Michaels was a coach on “The Biggest Loser,” which she officially left in 2014.

“Joy’s a b***h! She’s such a b***h, and she’s been a b***h for years. I used to deal with her back in the ‘Biggest Loser’ days when she would go after me because she was overweight and unhealthy and just a crotchety old b***hy broad,” Michaels said. “And she’s a b***h. And she’s always been a b***h. Sorry, doc.”

Behar and other co-hosts on “The View” have received backlash for their takes, which are often left-wing.

For instance, comedian Bill Maher suggested on his “Club Random” podcast in August 2025 that the all-female cast of the show was not an ideal representation of women.

“I love Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy, those are the two I really know. And I did it like a year ago and I liked everybody,” Maher said. “But like, I don’t know if they’re really, at this moment, the best advertisement for women.”

“They say some things that are just, like, not helpful, like, say, to elections,” he added.

Maher also appeared on “The View” in May 2024 and told Behar that she was losing “credibility” by self-censoring criticisms of then-President Joe Biden.

“I’m nervous about saying anything against Biden because I feel, not that I have so much power — and you have some more than I do obviously. Are you afraid that might influence people who are on the fence?” Behar asked.

“I think you lose all credibility. I do. I mean, my bond with my audience has always been [that] I don’t pull a punch,” Maher said. “My bond with my audience is you’re not gonna like everything I say, but you know I’m saying what I really think is true.”

Moreover, Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said on “The Benny Show” in November 2025 that he had no intention of appearing on “The View.”

“I will not be going on ‘The View.’ In fact, my version of hell is being required to watch reruns of ‘The View’ for the rest of eternity,” Kennedy said.

“I have no interest in going on,” the senator added. “I’d rather be poked in the eye with a sharp stick.”

“The View” had not hosted any conservative, pro-President Donald Trump guests in 2025 as of July 30, the Media Research Center found.

However, Savannah Chrisley, an outspoken Trump supporter, was one of the guest hosts on “The View” in February during co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s maternity leave.

