Jillian Michaels Shreds Dems Sowing Chaos with Fearmongering Over ICE at Airports

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels denounced Democrats for their alarmist rhetoric about President Donald Trump deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports during a Friday episode of “Actual Friends.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claimed on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that life had become “more chaotic” and “extreme” since Republicans gained power, suggesting ICE agents could victimize and murder Americans at airports.

Michaels said on the podcast that Jeffries’ remarks were outrageous and exemplified how Democrats were causing “chaos.”

“You know, what pissed me off a ton is that he’s, ‘Oh, life has become more chaotic and more extreme.’ I’m like, ‘But here you are making sure to inject a new round of fear into people over federal law enforcement officers killing them as they go to take a flight for spring break,’” Michaels said.

“You don’t think that’s extreme or it’s going to make things chaotic?”

“Like, all of this chaos is created by them … it’s just so infuriating,” she added. “And the problem is that people are dying over it, but you are contributing to this massive powder keg.”

Michaels suggested that Democrats’ rhetoric contributed to the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents in January.

She said they believed they were “fighting the Gestapo.”

The Trump administration deployed ICE agents on Monday to support Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents as airports face long lines due to the partial government shutdown, which has left TSA officers without pay.

Senate Democrats voted to shutdown DHS in February after the Pretti and Good shootings, demanding a list of immigration reforms in return for fully funding the department.

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also repeatedly expressed “outrage” during a Monday press conference at Newark Airport after the Trump administration deployed the ICE agents to airports.

“He’s taking the very same agency that has been bursting into our schools, into our churches, into our hospitals, into our courts, and even to the homes of Americans,” Booker said.

“He’s taking that agency that is reckless and out of control and bringing them to our airports under the lie that somehow this is going to help deal with the long lines that he created in the first place. This is an outrage.”

Comedian Adam Carolla rebuked Booker for his hysteria during a Friday episode of “The Adam & Dr. Drew Show,” accusing him of “lying about everything he’s saying.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted on Wednesday that airport wait times had decreased amid the deployment of ICE agents, but said that the administration hoped for more progress.

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