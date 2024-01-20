Jilted Wife of Fani Willis' Alleged Lover Drops Bombshell in Court
The estranged wife of special counsel Nathan Wade submitted evidence to a Cobb County, Georgia, court that indicated that her husband had purchased plane tickets for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis so that they could go on romantic trips together.
The Friday court filing reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution included evidence of trips to Aruba, Miami and San Francisco.
Credit card statements submitted by Joycelyn Wade in her divorce case showed that two tickets from Atlanta to San Francisco priced at $817.80 each.
BREAKING: District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged romantic partner Nathan Wade paid for plane tickets to Miami and San Francisco in her name, bank statements contained in a Friday court filing made by Wade’s wife in their divorce case show. pic.twitter.com/hc4pC48Kdz
— Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) January 19, 2024
Other charges, including thousands of dollars paid to cruise lines and tour companies, appeared on the statements, but could not be associated with any specific individuals.
It was also not immediately clear whether Willis reimbursed Nathan Wade for any of the charges or, in fact, whether they stayed in the same room while traveling.
The trips all occurred in 2022 and 2023 — after Willis had hired Nathan Wade to serve as special prosecutor in her racketeering case against former President Donald Trump.
“Since Plaintiff filed for divorce, he has taken trips to San Francisco and Napa Valley, to Florida and even gone on Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to the country of Panama and even just last month took a trip to Australia,” the Friday filing said, according to NBC News.
“The evidence is clear that Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he purchased for her to accompany him,” it continued.
The Journal-Constitution described the “detailed credit card statements” filed by Joycelyn Wade as appearing to “bolster allegations of a romantic relationship between Nathan Wade and Willis.”
Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys have been seeking Willis’ testimony in the divorce case under oath, arguing that Willis has information about Nathan Wade’s finances. Willis has argued that she shouldn’t be forced to testimony because the Wades’ marriage is already obviously over and her testimony would therefore be moot.
The District Attorney’s Office declined to respond to NBC’s request for comment, and Willis did not immediately respond to a similar request from the Journal-Constitution.
One of Trump’s co-defendants in the RICO case had previously accused Willis of improper conduct with her special prosecutor, and a hearing on those allegations is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Another hearing, this one to hear arguments on Willis’ motion to quash Joycelyn Wade’s subpoena that would require her to give a deposition in the divorce case, was scheduled on an emergency basis for Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Bob Ellis of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners issued a statement Friday promising an investigation into the alleged relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade.
“Under no circumstances should an elected official contract with or hire someone who they are in a romantic relationship with,” Ellis said in the statement.
Even if the two were not romantically involved, “accepting favors and extravagant gifts from such contractors should also be considered improper,” he added.
