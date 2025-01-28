Jim Acosta Quitting CNN in a Huff After Receiving Humiliating Demotion: Report

A new report said Jim Acosta, who battled President Donald Trump during Trump’s first term in the White House, could be leaving CNN soon.

According to a report from Status News, the decision to jump ship was triggered by a shift in his duties.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson shifted Acosta from a 10 a.m. weekday spot.

“The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown” took the time slot.

Jim Acosta out at CNN

This winning is out of control 🇺🇸 P25 pic.twitter.com/5hzGB2gqpm — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) January 28, 2025

Although CNN has been casting about for winning combinations for some time, Status News noted that the move “conspicuously coincided with Donald Trump’s return to power.”

Acosta was given a show running from midnight until 2 a.m. ET.

The Status report said CNN tried to gloss the shift as a chance to hit prime time in the Pacific time zone and said he could move to Los Angeles.

Status wrote, “the reality is the program would have aired at a time in which cable news viewership is at its lowest levels.”

Word that Acosta might be history drew cheers from many.

“Notorious liberal scold and anti-Trump legacy news personality Jim Acosta is out at CNN. The media landscape is unrecognizable from the beginning of Trump’s first term in 2017, and that’s a very good thing for America,” Charlie Kirk posted on X.

BREAKING: Notorious liberal scold and anti-Trump legacy news personality Jim Acosta is out at CNN. The media landscape is unrecognizable from the beginning of Trump’s first term in 2017, and that’s a very good thing for America. pic.twitter.com/j12LEOip2T — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2025

According to Fox News, citing a CNN “insider” it did not name, Acosta, who has been with CNN for 18 years, “struggled with the choice” and “may be cutting his contract short as a result.”

Last week, CNN announced it was laying off 6 percent of its employees, which means about 200 people will lose their jobs, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek wrote that producers, editors, and other employees who work behind the scenes will face the brunt of the cuts, which are expected to take place in the New York City office.

Jim Acosta is OUT at CNN. I’d like to thank Jim Acosta for this timeless moment… When Donald Trump shut him down and told him “You Are Fake News!” pic.twitter.com/TOcGddoSfn — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) January 28, 2025

“Our objective is a simple one: to shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting,” Thompson wrote in a memo to employees, according to the New York Post, which said the network is trying to shift to more digital content.

