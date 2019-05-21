Jim Carrey’s Brutal Pro-Abortion Drawing Backfires, Earns Him ‘Thank You’ from Pro-Life Movement

Claiming he left decency behind, critics attacked actor Jim Carrey for an image he tweeted Saturday that shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as a fully formed baby being aborted. Some pro-life advocates, however, noted that he had accurately portrayed the horrific nature of abortion.

Ivey, a Republican, recently signed a pro-life law passed by the Alabama legislature that bans all abortions, except when a woman’s health in is danger.

The bill touched off an uproar among abortion supporters, who have said they will fight the measure in court.

The bill’s supporters have said the law’s ultimate goal is to reach the Supreme Court and become the case that overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in America.

The controversial actor drew his image of Ivey and posted it on Twitter.

“I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey tweeted.

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

The tweet touched off a vast reaction on Twitter. Some noted that it showed why abortion is so horrific.

“Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you. You blessed the pro-life movement with this,” One America News Network host Liz Wheeler wrote.

Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you. You blessed the pro life movement with this. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 19, 2019

Strangely, Carey’s art truthfully depicts the fact that LIVE HUMAN BEINGS are sucked out with a vacuum tube during abortion Thanks Jimhttps://t.co/eul4mxYIyG — Juan Carlos Marquez (@Real_JCMarquez) May 20, 2019

Jim Carrey’s vile cartoon was one of the biggest pro-abortion self-owns in history. Not only did he put his anti-woman hate on display, his depiction of the governor getting her brains sucked out successfully showed just how gruesome it is to kill babies in abortions. https://t.co/G9lf9q3mk9 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 20, 2019

This is a pretty great depiction of an abortion: clinically accurate, and wiping out an individual human life. https://t.co/Sy58LwDdj1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 19, 2019

Others deplored the fact that character assassination is the weapon of choice among American liberals.

“This is not OK. Today’s Left: vicious, angry & consumed by hate. Instead of insults & dehumanizing rage, we should return to civility. I disagree w/ Carrey’s politics, but believe we should respect his humanity nonetheless. I wish he could reciprocate,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted.

This is not OK. Today’s Left: vicious, angry & consumed by hate. Instead of insults & dehumanizing rage, we should return to civility. I disagree w/ Carrey’s politics, but believe we should respect his humanity nonetheless. I wish he could reciprocate. #LoveIsStrongerThanHate https://t.co/vKVGZzou1q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2019

What could be dumber than actress Emily Ratajkowski stripping to protest AL abortion law? “Dumber” actor Jim Carrey in his latest painting showing Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in the womb while being aborted. https://t.co/XUmO0V0pXg — ChristianAction.org (@MartinMawyer) May 21, 2019

Some wondered why the drawing did not run afoul of Twitter’s alleged rules.

Which is worse? Jim Carrey’s gruesome abortion cartoon on Twitter or Twitter’s refusal to suspend Carrey for his gruesome abortion cartoon? James Woods would be interested in the answer to that one. https://t.co/dzKxETlkzj#AbortionKills #BringBackJamesWoods — CABRAXAS (@CABRAXAS10) May 21, 2019

On Monday, Ivey said she had no second thoughts about signing the bill.

The Legislature has spoken,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

“It underscores the sanctity of life the people of Alabama value so highly.”

Ivey said she did not expect the bill’s passage to impact Alabama’s tourism industry.

“Alabama has a lot of different variety of types of things to visit and enjoy, and our visitors will continue to come,” she said.

