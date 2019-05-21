SECTIONS
Jim Carrey’s Brutal Pro-Abortion Drawing Backfires, Earns Him ‘Thank You’ from Pro-Life Movement

Jim Carrey presents the vanguard award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Photo)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP PhotoJim Carrey presents the vanguard award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Photo)

By Jack Davis
Published May 21, 2019 at 8:21am
Claiming he left decency behind, critics attacked actor Jim Carrey for an image he tweeted Saturday that shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as a fully formed baby being aborted. Some pro-life advocates, however, noted that he had accurately portrayed the horrific nature of abortion.

Ivey, a Republican, recently signed a pro-life law passed by the Alabama legislature that bans all abortions, except when a woman’s health in is danger.

The bill touched off an uproar among abortion supporters, who have said they will fight the measure in court.

The bill’s supporters have said the law’s ultimate goal is to reach the Supreme Court and become the case that overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in America.

The controversial actor drew his image of Ivey and posted it on Twitter.

“I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey tweeted.

The tweet touched off a vast reaction on Twitter. Some noted that it showed why abortion is so horrific.

“Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you. You blessed the pro-life movement with this,” One America News Network host Liz Wheeler wrote.

Others deplored the fact that character assassination is the weapon of choice among American liberals.

“This is not OK. Today’s Left: vicious, angry & consumed by hate. Instead of insults & dehumanizing rage, we should return to civility. I disagree w/ Carrey’s politics, but believe we should respect his humanity nonetheless. I wish he could reciprocate,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted.

Some wondered why the drawing did not run afoul of Twitter’s alleged rules.

On Monday, Ivey said she had no second thoughts about signing the bill.

Is Jim Carrey’s drawing disgusting?

The Legislature has spoken,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

“It underscores the sanctity of life the people of Alabama value so highly.”

Ivey said she did not expect the bill’s passage to impact Alabama’s tourism industry.

“Alabama has a lot of different variety of types of things to visit and enjoy, and our visitors will continue to come,” she said.

