Actor Jim Caviezel, a vocal Christian in a business not noted for its concerns for religion, revealed recently what took place behind the scenes of a Disney movie.

Caviezel had landed the role of Edmond Dantes in an adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel and found himself battling Disney executives over one word, according to Newsbusters.

“They wanted me to remove ‘God’ from all the script. True story … what happened to God? ‘God will give me justice,’” he said, quoting the book.

“I had to say, no, I can’t do this,’” he said.

The response was vintage liberal Hollywood.

“Disney said, ‘Oh, so you’re one of those?’ I said, ‘One of those what? One of those who rewrite Alexandre Dumas? One of those who rewrite Shakespeare? because that’s essentially what you did,’” he said.

“So I held my ground, and by God they backed off,” he said.

Caviezel said believers have to be “strong Christians like that, to hold the ground when you have to, to say, ‘We’re not buying that product anymore.’”

That includes media lies, he said.

“Hunter Biden laptop, two years, you told us, not true … then it’s true. For seven years, we learn that Donald Trump is a Russian spy … Durham report drops … He’s not a Russian spy,” he said.

Caviezel has a new film called “Sound of Freedom” in which he plays a federal agent who quits his job to fight child traffickers.

As he played his part, he said, “I was thinking about my own children,” according to Fox News.

“My wife and I adopted three children from China. And I was well aware … of the problems and dangers that children face globally,” he said.

Caviezel said that “300,000 children under the age of 18 were lured into the sex trafficking business in the United States. We are the biggest consumers of child trafficking and pornography in the world. The United States — the home of the free, land of the brave. This is ridiculous. And so the film is a threat.”

Caviezel said he wants movie-goers to leave the film with “a new heart,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

“A heart that’s not afraid. I was praying the other day, and I said, ‘Can we love God’s children more than we fear evil? Can we love Jesus more than we fear the cross?’ And this is the problem right now with modern-day Christians is that we want the easy route. And right now you see the world changing. You’re going to have to make a decision at some point,” he said.

“There’s good, there’s evil. But a big part of that evil is those that are sitting on the fence. And we have to make a choice. And some are more leaning towards Jesus, more towards good, some are more leaning towards the evil, but they’re on that fence, and that fence belongs to the evil one. And so we have to make that decision.”

