Share
News
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, left, said last week's courtroom revelation that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton approved dissemination of the Trump-Russia hoax to the media in 2016 was 'huge."
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, left, said last week's courtroom revelation that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton approved dissemination of the Trump-Russia hoax to the media in 2016 was 'huge." (Alex Wong/Getty Images; Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Jim Jordan: Even Though Clinton Lawyer Was Acquitted, We Learned Something 'Huge' About Hillary

 By Jack Davis  May 31, 2022 at 4:34pm
Share

Despite the failure of special counsel John Durham to score a conviction in his first prosecution related to the now-discredited allegations of a conspiracy connecting Russia and the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump, one Republican congressman said a ray of truth shone through.

Michael Sussmann, a former campaign lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s Democratic 2016 campaign, was acquitted Tuesday on a charge of lying to the FBI.

Sussmann had been accused of lying to James Baker, the general counsel of the FBI, in a 2016 meeting where he sought FBI investigation of Trump’s supposed ties to Russia, according to The Washington Post.

The case against Sussmann sought to prove he lied by telling Baker that he wasn’t representing any client at the time — while he was actually representing Clinton.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said the trial had a massive development, with significance far beyond the charges at hand, according to Fox News.

Trending:
Biden's Slip of the Tongue Denigrates Our Entire Political System: 'Democracy Is Not Perfect; It's Never Been Good'

“The big takeaway here was what we learned a few days back when we learned that Secretary Clinton told Sussmann to take false information to the press that was also then taken to the FBI,” he said.

“Step back and think about this – this is the former secretary of state, this is the former first lady, this is the former United States senator from the state of New York, and candidate for one of the major parties for president of the United States. And she’s encouraging a false narrative to be taken to the press. And, of course, it was also taken to the FBI,” he said.

“I think that is huge. And so much so, that the former attorney general called it seditious. And again, you don’t have to take my word for that. This is her campaign manager, Robby Mook, under oath in a court of law, making that statement. So that’s the big takeaway here,” he said.

Have we reached the end of the investigations of the Trump-Russia allegations?

During the trial, Mook said Clinton approved sharing information linking Trump to Alfa Bank, according to Fox News.

Mook said campaign general counsel Marc Elias, who was a partner at law firm Perkins Coie, briefed Mook about the allegations, which raised questions within the campaign.

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, senior policy advisor, Jake Sullivan — now President Joe Biden’s  National Security Adviser — and communications director Jennifer Palmieri were part of the team that discussed releasing the information.

“I discussed it with Hillary as well,” Mook said.

Related:
Federal Prosecutors Say They've 'Proven Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' That Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussmann Is Guilty

“I don’t remember the substance of the conversation, but notionally, the discussion was, hey, we have this and we want to share it with a reporter,” Mook said.

Mook was asked if Clinton approved “the dissemination” of the data to the news media.

“She agreed,” Mook said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jim Jordan: Even Though Clinton Lawyer Was Acquitted, We Learned Something 'Huge' About Hillary
Police Release Key New Details in DUI Arrest of Nancy Pelosi's Husband
Report: Biden 'Rattled' by His Approval Rating Sinking Below Trump's, Pleads with Aides for New Strategy
Supreme Court Leak Investigation Escalates to Unprecedented Level: Clerks Forced to Come Clean
Biden Sparks Outrage by Targeting Extremely Common Ammunition Caliber: 'We're Banning Handguns Now?'
See more...

Conversation