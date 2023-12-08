House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is on the warpath.

The Ohio Republican on Tuesday announced a fresh inquiry into Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis over indications she colluded with the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion as part of her ongoing prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

A news release from the House Judiciary Committee said Jordan and fellow GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia launched an investigation after “learning that Willis’s office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee.”

The committee chairman sent a letter to the Fulton County prosecutor on Tuesday demanding documents and communications between her office and the Jan. 6 panel.

“We are in possession of a letter, dated December 17, 2021, and enclosed herein, from you to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the partisan January 6 Select Committee, requesting access to congressional ‘records that may be relevant to our criminal investigation,'” Jordan wrote.

“Specifically, you asked Rep. Thompson for access to ‘record [sic] includ[ing] but … not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel,'” he said. “You even offered that you and your staff were eager to travel to Washington, D.C, to ‘meet with investigators in person’ and to receive these records ‘any time’ between January 31, 2022, and February 25, 2022.

“Although it is not clear what records, if any, you obtained from your coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee, this new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials.”

The congressman said the “partisan January 6 Select Committee had a troubling track record of procedural abuses and due process violations.”

“It only solicited evidence from a select set of relevant individuals, ignored exculpatory evidence, and did not pursue witnesses with evidence that would not advance its partisan narrative,” Jordan wrote.

“It fabricated and publicly released doctored evidence. It cherrypicked selective information to create false and misleading public narratives.”

“To the extent that your politically motivated prosecutions are now relying in any way on records obtained from the partisan January 6 Select Committee, it only reinforces concerns about your commitment to due process and whether you have fulfilled your obligations to properly disclose this material,” Jordan wrote.

The letter demanded that Willis provide all requested evidence — including all official communications and materials exchanged between Willis and the Jan. 6 committee — by 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Loudermilk wrote to Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, on Tuesday with a similar demand for records.

In a post on X, he said any such collusion should be “concerning to everyone.”

“This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material,” the congressman said.

“We have serious concerns about this behavior and we are seeking the truth,” Loudermilk added.

The coordination between Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, and Pelosi’s January 6 Select Committee, should be concerning to everyone. This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated… https://t.co/cJJQSRfYW4 — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 5, 2023

It is not the first time that Jordan has announced investigations into Willis as part of her case against Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Shortly after the indictments were issued in August, Jordan launched a probe into allegations that the Fulton County prosecutor had conspired with the Justice Department in the presentation of her case.

“Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” the House Judiciary Committee wrote at the time.

Willis responded by accusing Jordan of legal interference and pushing “outrageous partisan misrepresentations.”

