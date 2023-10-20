Jim Jordan Loses 3rd Speaker Vote After 25 GOP Reps Block Him - Here Are Their Names

Things are moving in the wrong direction for Rep. Jim Jordan.

The fiery Ohio Republican is seeking the vacant speakership in the House of Representatives, but after a third vote on Friday, he lost support rather than gaining it.

Jordan secured 194 votes on Friday — well short of the 217 he would need to become the new speaker of the House.

That number represents the second straight decrease in total votes the congressman has received.

In an initial Tuesday vote, Jordan saw 20 members of his own party decline to support his bid.

In a second round of voting on Wednesday, 22 fellow Republicans refused to support him.

In a somewhat surprising third round of voting on Friday, Jordan now saw that number swell to 25 members of his own party.

It’s an ominous sign for Jordan given that Kevin McCarthy — the man whose ouster as speaker sparked all this chaos — never lost Republican support over the course of multiple contentious votes in January.

McCarthy had run afoul of a small group of disenfranchised Republican representatives, a group spearheaded by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

That small group, in turn, worked with every Democratic representative to successfully see McCarthy removed.

It leaves the GOP in the somewhat awkward position of being unable to elect a speaker despite having the House majority.

Here are the 25 Republican representatives who didn’t support Jordan in Friday’s vote, and who they opted to vote for instead:

1. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon voted for North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the acting speaker.

2. Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan voted for fellow Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

3. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voted for House Majority Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer.

4. Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for McHenry.

5. New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin.

6. Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart voted for House Majority Leader and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

7. Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for California Rep. Mike Garcia.

8. Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson voted for Scalise.

9. In a new loss for Jordan, North Carolina Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick voted for McHenry.

10. New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino voted for Zeldin.

11. Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez voted for McCarthy.

12. Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales voted for Scalise.

13. Texas Rep. Kay Granger voted for Scalise.

14. Michigan Rep. John James voted for Donalds.

15. In a new loss for Jordan, New Jersey Rep. Thomas Kean voted for McCarthy.

16. Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly voted for Scalise.

17. Virginia Rep. Jennifer Kiggans voted for McHenry.

18. New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin.

19. New York Rep. Mike Lawler voted for McHenry.

20. Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks voted for McHenry.

21. In a new loss for Jordan, New York Rep. Marcus Molinaro voted for Zeldin.

22. Florida Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise.

23. Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson voted for Scalise.

24. Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber voted for Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman.

25. Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack voted for Scalise.

Jordan finished this round of voting with 194 votes.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries received 210 votes, with every Democrat but two voting for him.

There is currently no clear path for anyone to the 217 votes needed to secure the speakership.

