Jim Jordan Loses Speaker Vote After 22 GOP Reps Vote Against Him - Here Are Their Names

Chaos, confusion, and, perhaps most importantly of all, discord continued to reign supreme as the House of Representatives futilely tried to elect a new Speaker of the House.

And exacerbating matters, Rep. Jim Jordan — the current frontrunner to take the speaker’s gavel from the since-removed Kevin McCarthy — is actually losing votes on the House floor.

Even McCarthy’s contentious floor vote in January never saw him lose Republican support over the course of multiple votes.

Jordan, meanwhile, has indeed lost support, which is an ignominious development for anyone hoping to see a speaker elected sooner than later.

The Ohio representative was 20 votes shy of securing the speakership in the first attempt at being elected.

Today, Jordan was 22 votes shy of securing the role of Speaker of the House.

Here are the 22 Republicans who voted against Jordan:

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon voted for former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for McCarthy.

New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart voted for Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for California Rep. Mike Garcia.

Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson voted for Scalise.

New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino voted for Zeldin.

Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez voted for McCarthy.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales voted for Scalise.

Texas Rep. Kay Granger voted for Scalise.

Michigan Rep. John James voted for the Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County, Michigan, Candice Miller.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly voted for former speaker Jon Boehner.

Virginia Rep. Jan Kiggans voted for McCarthy.

New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler voted for McCarthy.

Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks voted for Texas Rep. Kay Granger.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson voted for Scalise.

Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber voted for Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman.

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack voted for Scalise.

Jordan’s loss of overall support comes despite the fact that the outspoken conservative had actually flipped two votes in his favor — meaning he actually lost four total votes.

California Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz both voted for Jordan this time around after originally voting for McCarthy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, respectively.

Lawmakers are reportedly scrambling for a contingency plan in the event Jordan continues to lose support.

