Jim Jordan Puts 2 Censorship Operatives on Notice with Scathing Letter - Time Is Ticking

A newly-minted majority in the House of Representatives could usher in a reckoning for the politicians who covered for President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Shortly before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post released a bombshell report about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was chock-full of incriminating evidence on the shady business dealings of the Biden family.

Almost immediately, there was a concerted effort to quash the story, with the media, Big Tech, and government officials alleging the data was nothing more than Russian disinformation.

Now, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has renewed calls for James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, and John Brennan, former CIA director, to answer for their part in the apparent coverup.

Jordan tweeted a copy of the letters he sent to Clapper and Brennan that followed up on previous missives to the former officials that went unanswered.

“James Clapper & John Brennan are on notice,” he captioned the post on Thursday.

James Clapper & John Brennan are on notice. pic.twitter.com/Q638qvhi5D — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 1, 2022

“On April 6, 2022, we wrote to you requesting documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation,” the identical letters began.

Do you think the House should investigate Hunter and Joe Biden's foreign business dealings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (67 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This statement served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in the Post, that Hunter Biden had used the position and influence of his father for personal gain with the awareness of President Biden,” Jordan, who is the GOP’s highest-ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote.

“The statement was part of a broader effort among national news organizations and social media companies to minimize and censor the Post’s reporting — and thereby limit public awareness of the allegations — weeks before the 2020 presidential election,” he added.

“The coordinated effort to suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about Hunter Biden and the Biden family was a grave disservice to American citizens’ informed participation in our democracy,” Jordan charged.

He noted that another copy of the original letter was to be included and that he demanded “information and documents” pertaining to the matter “immediately.”

“You can be assured that Committee Republicans will continue to examine this matter into the 118th Congress, including by compulsory process if necessary,” Jordan promised.

The pair were among more than 50 senior intelligence officials who had signed onto an October 2020 letter alleging that the laptop contained “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” according to Politico.

The laptop has since been acknowledged as authentic by just about everyone, including holdouts in the establishment media like CBS News.

However, that’s only come about years after it might have been relevant to those who voted for Joe Biden as their president — and that’s the fact that raises the most questions about Brennan and Clapper’s assertion at the time.

In fact, a poll taken shortly after the 2020 presidential election found that 17 percent of Joe Biden’s voters would not have chosen the Democratic candidate had they known about his many scandals, including the email evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop that indicated Joe Biden received kickbacks from foreign adversaries.

According to CNN, Clapper and Brennan were not the only ones to receive letters from Jordan hinting at what the new Republican Congress has in store for them.

Jordan is also turning the screws on Jennifer Moore, executive assistant director for the human resource branch of the FBI, over the politicization of the intelligence agency and the Department of Justice.

He’s also written to Nina Jankowicz, former executive director for the Department of Homeland Security’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, asking for a “transcribed interview” over her shortlived Orwellian role.

Democrats still have the presidency and the Senate after the midterm election, but a House majority in the new Congress could mean they’ll finally be held accountable — and the clock is ticking for Brennan, Clapper, and all the rest.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.