Jim Jordan Shares Potential Timeline for Bringing Impeachment Articles Against Biden

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan suggested articles of impeachment could be brought against President Joe Biden within the first six months of 2024 during a Monday press briefing.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden in mid-September to further its investigation into his involvement with his son, Hunter Biden’s, foreign business dealings. With a full-House vote on the impeachment inquiry coming as soon as this week, Jordan told reporters the investigators could come to a decision after deposing the remaining witnesses, which the chairman expects will be “plenty of time before” the first half of the year is over.

“We want to talk to those last several witnesses, and we want to make that happen as quickly as possible. We think we can do that relatively quick,” Jordan told reporters. “We hope to get a couple done here in December and then a couple more in January and make a decision as a body if we move forward with actual articles.”

Jordan also listed out several individuals he hopes to depose between this month and next, including James Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker, Eric Schwerin and Kevin Morris.

“We want to talk to the people who were directly in business with Hunter Biden,” Jordan told reporters.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Hunter Biden and James Biden in early November, as well as Walker, a former business associate, to answer questions relating to the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden is set to testify on Dec. 13. The Oversight committee also requested an interview with Bobulinski, another former business associate.

Jordan also said he hopes the House can officially vote on an impeachment inquiry this week to help strengthen their position moving forward, as McCarthy previously launched the inquiry without calling for one.

“We assume at some point there’s going to be some challenge in court. We just think it helps you in court. You don’t need it from the Constitution; you can start an impeachment inquiry based on — we’re doing it, speaker of the House said it three months ago, but we think it always helps if the full House of Representatives is on record, and a majority of that body has said, ‘We are in an official impeachment inquiry,’” Jordan said.

Investigators have since found that the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from foreign sources over the span of five years. The House GOP’s investigations largely center around the Biden family’s involvement with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden was a board member of.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

