Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, bluntly summed up why left-wing agitators are so angry at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Appearing on Fox News late Thursday with host Harris Faulkner, Jordan responded to reports that left-wing agitators have condemned Mamdani as a “traitor” for daring to attend a vigil in honor of the Oct. 7 terror attack victims.

“The bottom line is this is just how radical the left has become,” the lawmaker insisted. “I said this the other day, Harris: There are 190-some countries in the world. The left hates two countries — America and Israel.”

Judging by the evidence, he didn’t appear to be wrong.







Jordan continued by drawing attention to the “purpose” of each nation.

“America was the place where the individual, if you had liberty and freedom and if you had a goal, you had a dream, and you worked hard — it can happen in this, the greatest country ever,” he said.

“Israel was created for the purpose, after the Holocaust, after all the persecution and terrible things done, a place where Jewish people could come home to the land that God promised Abraham,” he added.

Combined, the United States and Israel appear to represent everything anathema to the leftist worldview.

“It’s like the two countries [were] created for a specific purpose the left hates,” Jordan noted.

@RapidResponse47 “The party’s most influential Democrats hate traditional America. You know, those big families going to church on Sundays, riding in their big SUVs, flying their big American flags. It all triggers them.” – @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/Ma5PEvnl6x — liten drage (@DrageLiten) October 7, 2026

The irony is that Mamdani mostly stands alongside the radicalized left. On the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attack, for example, he posted a lengthy screed attacking the United States and Israel.

“Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment,” he declared.

But just because he showed the Jewish people the smallest amount of sympathy on Oct. 7, he is now under attack by his own radicalized base.

“And they [the left] are so radical, even Mamdani is not good enough for them,” Jordan said on Fox News.

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“Remember what he said 10 months and eight days ago,” the lawmaker continued. “He said, ‘I campaigned as a Democrat socialist. I was elected as a Democrat socialist. I will govern as a Democrat socialist.’ But that’s not even good enough for these radicals.”

“That is how crazy it has become, and if we don’t stop it, if we don’t keep these DSA people from getting into office and voting for Republicans, frankly — if that happens, they will take us exactly where Europe, what we’ve seen in France and all these other countries,” Jordan added.

France in particular is currently facing riots from leftist students supposedly upset over the alleged bad conditions at their schools.

Yet the Palestinian flag has repeatedly been spotted at these violent riots, raising concerns that they are just another extension of the radical left’s global activism.

From the protests in France… tear gas, a keffiyeh, and a Palestinian flag… France is completely lost. https://t.co/iVfWcmEDAr — Undertow (@UndertowIL) October 8, 2026

Concluding his remarks on Fox News, Jordan expressed hope that the American people will see what’s happening in New York and wisen up ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

“Now we’re seeing it [the radicalism] in our biggest and largest city where he is the mayor of, in New York,” the lawmaker said. “That is how radical this is, and just the key message now is in these last three and a half weeks of the campaign.”

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