Jim Jordan Turns Up the Heat on Manhattan DA Bragg with New Demand to Former Prosecutors

Two former prosecutors in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are being asked to testify about past efforts to prosecute former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan wrote to former prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, both of whom resigned last year as part of the House panel’s investigation into the probe that could lead to an indictment of the former president.

“Last year, you resigned from the office over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges, shaming Bragg in your resignation letter — which was subsequently leaked — into bringing charges,” Jordan wrote to Pomerantz.

“Based on your unique role in this matter, and your subsequent public statements prejudicing the impartiality of any prosecution, we request your cooperation with our oversight of this politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” he wrote.

“It now appears that your efforts to shame Bragg have worked as he is reportedly resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump,” Jordan wrote.

The letter noted that the office “has been investigating President Trump since at least 2018, looking for some legal theory on which to bring charges.”

The letter attacked Bragg by saying that by moving forward now in a case he rejected in the past, “Bragg’s impending indictment is motivated by political calculations. The facts of this matter have not changed since 2018 and no new witnesses have emerged.”

Is the potential indictment against Donald Trump entirely politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (794 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

Jordan’s letter noted that any prosecution is largely based on the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

“In addition, Bragg’s star witness — Michael Cohen — has a serious credibility problem as a convicted perjurer and serial fabricator with demonstrable prejudice against President Trump,” he wrote.

Pomerantz wanted Trump prosecuted and has repeated those claims since leaving the DA’s office, as noted by Jordan’s letter.

“Your actions, both as a special prosecutor and since leaving the District Attorney’s office, cast serious doubt on the administration of fair and impartial justice in this matter,” Jordan wrote, adding that the book Pomerantz wrote “opens the door to examination about the District Attorney’s office commitment to evenhanded justice.”

“In light of this unprecedented and overzealous partisan investigation, Congress has a keen interest in these facts,” Jordao wrote, giving Monday as the deadline to set up an interview.

In the letter to Dunne, which is very similar to the one to Pomerantz, Jordan wrote that Dunne quit due to “Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges in 2022,” and wrote that Bragg “is now attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution.”

The letters sought transcribed interviews with each former prosecutor and called for them to turn over communications with federal agencies and other members of the DA’s office concerning the case.

Jordan wrote Bragg earlier in the week questioning Bragg’s purposes in opening an investigation he had previously said was going nowhere.

Banking chaos.

Sky-high inflation.

Border crisis.

Record crime.

Foreign policy disasters. What are Democrats focused on? Indicting President Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 22, 2023

“No authorities wanted to take the case, but then what changed? President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam,” Jordan said Monday, according to WWNY-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.