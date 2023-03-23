Parler Share
News

Jim Jordan Turns Up the Heat on Manhattan DA Bragg with New Demand to Former Prosecutors

 By Jack Davis  March 23, 2023 at 7:53am
Parler Share

Two former prosecutors in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are being asked to testify about past efforts to prosecute former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan wrote to former prosecutors  Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, both of whom resigned last year as part of the House panel’s investigation into the probe that could lead to an indictment of the former president.

“Last year, you resigned from the office over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges, shaming Bragg in your resignation letter — which was subsequently leaked — into bringing charges,” Jordan wrote to Pomerantz.

“Based on your unique role in this matter, and your subsequent public statements prejudicing the impartiality of any prosecution, we request your cooperation with our oversight of this politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” he wrote.

“It now appears that your efforts to shame Bragg have worked as he is reportedly resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump,” Jordan wrote.

Trending:
Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom

The letter noted that the office “has been investigating President Trump since at least 2018, looking for some legal theory on which to bring charges.”

The letter attacked Bragg by saying that by moving forward now in a case he rejected in the past, “Bragg’s impending indictment is motivated by political calculations. The facts of this matter have not changed since 2018 and no new witnesses have emerged.”

Is the potential indictment against Donald Trump entirely politically motivated?

Jordan’s letter noted that any prosecution is largely based on the testimony of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

“In addition, Bragg’s star witness — Michael Cohen — has a serious credibility problem as a convicted perjurer and serial fabricator with demonstrable prejudice against President Trump,” he wrote.

Pomerantz wanted Trump prosecuted and has repeated those claims since leaving the DA’s office, as noted by Jordan’s letter.

“Your actions, both as a special prosecutor and since leaving the District Attorney’s office, cast serious doubt on the administration of fair and impartial justice in this matter,” Jordan wrote, adding that the book Pomerantz wrote “opens the door to examination about the District Attorney’s office commitment to evenhanded justice.”

“In light of this unprecedented and overzealous partisan investigation, Congress has a keen interest in these facts,” Jordao wrote, giving Monday as the deadline to set up an interview.

Related:
Jim Jordan Confirms: House Republicans Preparing Criminal Case Against Fauci

In the letter to Dunne, which is very similar to the one to Pomerantz, Jordan wrote that Dunne quit due to “Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges in 2022,” and wrote that Bragg “is now attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution.”

The letters sought transcribed interviews with each former prosecutor and called for them to turn over communications with federal agencies and other members of the DA’s office concerning the case.

Jordan wrote Bragg earlier in the week questioning Bragg’s purposes in opening an investigation he had previously said was going nowhere.

“No authorities wanted to take the case, but then what changed? President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam,” Jordan said Monday, according to WWNY-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Nuclear Power Plant Has Another Leak After Initially Spilling 400K Gallons of Radioactive Water
Twitter Furious After Tennessee Player's 'Dirty' Play During Upset Loss to Florida Atlantic
College Football Player Collapses During Practice, First Responders Work to Revive Him Then Rush to Hospital
Iran Launches Deadly Attack on US Personnel - Biden Orders Retaliatory Strike: Pentagon
Biden Is So Frustrated with Kamala Harris That It's Impacting His 2024 Decision: Report
See more...

Conversation