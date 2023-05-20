Jimmy Buffett, 76, Needed 'Immediate' Hospitalization, Cancels Show

Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett has canceled a show scheduled for Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday due to health reasons.

Buffett, 76, shared the cancellation notice of his show with the Coral Reefer Band on Twitter, noting that ticketholders for the stop on his “Second Wind Tour” would be emailed about the cancellation and their tickets would be good for whenever the show ultimately goes on.

Buffett began his statement Thursday with a quote from American author Mark Twain that said, “Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett wrote. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.

“I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket purchasers… pic.twitter.com/ljKJ06hbiA — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) May 18, 2023

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

Buffett told his fans that they “make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Keeping in mind that health issues sometimes trigger death speculation, Buffett closed his tweet with a thank you and an admonition.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” he said.

In a 2020 interview with USA Today, he said: “I’ve had a couple close calls and I’m still here, so I think I’ve been living like it could be my last day for a long time.”

During the pandemic, he broadcast video of old concerts.

“In the middle of dealing with tragedy, you have to have a little bit of fun, and that’s really apparent in the people who are loyal fans of ours,” Buffett said in 2020.

“We’ve always had the ability as Americans to solve problems. I’m not very keen on any of the political situations happening with it, but I believe in the intelligence of some of the people out there with the funds and wherewithal to get through this.”

The “Margaritaville” singer has said he does not care for the current trend in his favorite drink.

“Margaritas have gotten very sweet. I like real lime juice; I don’t like a lot of sugar,” Buffett said.

Buffett’s 2022 “Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour” was cut short by health issues and a brief hospitalization that led to some shows being canceled while others were rescheduled, according to The Washington Post.

