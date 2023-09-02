Share
Commentary

Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Revealed - It Makes Total Sense

 By Bryan Chai  September 2, 2023 at 3:43pm
As sad and tragic as it can be, there absolutely is something beautiful about death — and if not beautiful, at least poetic.

Take, for instance, the passing of music legend Jimmy Buffett, whose death was confirmed early Saturday morning in a statement posted on Buffett’s X account.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement said.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Now, reports are suggesting that Buffett truly did live his life like one of his own songs.

According to TMZ, the 76-year-old musician passed away after a lengthy battle with skin cancer.

An unnamed source told TMZ that Buffett was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago — and that it eventually turned into lymphoma.

Have you been screened for skin cancer?

“He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively,” a friend told the celebrity gossip outlet.

And while there’s nothing beautiful about cancer, it appears that Buffett lived life the way he sang about it.

Just look at one of his most famous songs, 1977’s “Margaritaville.”

“Nibblin’ on sponge cake, watchin’ the sun bake,” the song begins.

So, yes, if Buffett lived his life half as fully as his songs suggest, it was a beautiful life spent enjoying the wind and waves and a good drink.

Even toward the end of his life, Buffett exhibited his trademark wit and joie de vivre.

In May, Buffett required medical attention and ended up having to cancel a show.

“Growing old is not for sissies,” he posted on X (then still known as Twitter).

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he told his fans.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”

Rest in peace, Mr. Buffett.

Conversation