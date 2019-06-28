Jimmy Carter Claims Trump Is an Illegitimate President

Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter suggested Friday that the current president, Donald Trump, was not elected legitimately in 2016.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 until 1981, told historian Jon Meacham at a Carter Center conference on human rights in Leesburg, Virginia that a “full investigation” would show Trump was only put into office due to Russian interference in the election, according to USA Today’s Susan Page.

NEW: Former president Jimmy Carter says a full investigation “would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016….He was put into office because the Russians interfered.” Does that mean he’s an illegitimate president? “Based on what I said, which I can’t retract.” pic.twitter.com/Y3UFUBIIDy — Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 28, 2019

“There’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election,” Carter said. “And I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Former President Jimmy Carter: If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered …on his behalf.🎥 https://t.co/CYSBIK3qHF pic.twitter.com/o71Z4InVxB — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2019

Carter was pressed on whether Trump is an “illegitimate president.”

“Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract,” Carter said.

Carter’s comments came just days after he praised Trump for opting not to bomb Iran, which last week shot down an unmanned U.S. drone.

“I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” Carter said Sunday, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I had a lot of problems with Iran when I was in office,” he added.

But on Friday, Carter had harsh words for Trump, particularly when it came to his border policy.

“At @CarterCenter conference on human rights moderated by historian Jon Meacham, former president Jimmy Carter says ‘every day we send a terrible signal’ with border policy, ‘a disgrace to the United States, and I hope it will soon be ended,'” Page tweeted, citing Carter.

At @CarterCenter conference on human rights moderated by historian Jon Meacham, former president Jimmy Carter says “every day we send a terrible signal” with border policy, “a disgrace to the United States, and I hope it will soon be ended. Maybe not until the 2020 election.” — Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 28, 2019

Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, also slammed Trump.

“He’s got something deep in him that is detestable,” Mondale said, per Page.

Former Vice President Walter Mondale on President Trump: “He’s got something deep in him that is detestable.” Cites “his rhetoric, his harshness, his divisiveness,” then adds: “Doctors tell me they think they recognize symptoms of psychological problems.” At @CarterCenter panel — Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 28, 2019

“Doctors tell me they think they recognize symptoms of psychological problems,” Mondale added.

