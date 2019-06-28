SECTIONS
Jimmy Carter Claims Trump Is an Illegitimate President

Former President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a press conference at the Carter Center on Aug. 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.Jessica McGowan / Getty ImagesFormer President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a press conference at the Carter Center on Aug. 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published June 28, 2019 at 8:32am
Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter suggested Friday that the current president, Donald Trump, was not elected legitimately in 2016.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 until 1981, told historian Jon Meacham at a Carter Center conference on human rights in Leesburg, Virginia that a “full investigation” would show Trump was only put into office due to Russian interference in the election, according to USA Today’s Susan Page.

“There’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election,” Carter said. “And I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Carter was pressed on whether Trump is an “illegitimate president.”

“Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract,” Carter said.

Carter’s comments came just days after he praised Trump for opting not to bomb Iran, which last week shot down an unmanned U.S. drone.

“I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” Carter said Sunday, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I had a lot of problems with Iran when I was in office,” he added.

But on Friday, Carter had harsh words for Trump, particularly when it came to his border policy.

“At @CarterCenter conference on human rights moderated by historian Jon Meacham, former president Jimmy Carter says ‘every day we send a terrible signal’ with border policy, ‘a disgrace to the United States, and I hope it will soon be ended,'” Page tweeted, citing Carter.

Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, also slammed Trump.

“He’s got something deep in him that is detestable,” Mondale said, per Page.

“Doctors tell me they think they recognize symptoms of psychological problems,” Mondale added.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
