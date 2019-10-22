SECTIONS
Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Fall

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 22, 2019 at 8:34am
Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday night and treated for a minor pelvic fracture after falling in his Georgia home.

The Carter Center released a statement saying the 95-year-old is in good spirits.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the statement read.

The Associated Press reported this is the third time that the nation’s 39th president has fallen in recent months.

“He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home,” according to the AP.

Fox News reported that Carter told a crowd in Tennessee, “I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”

He then participated in his 36th Habitat for Humanity build.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took note of Carter’s resilience in a tweet.

Huckabee wrote: “2 wks ago he was working in Nashville building houses for Habitat despite a fall needing 14 stitches.”

“He deserves our prayers,” he added.

Carter, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, is the oldest living former president in U.S. history, surpassing the mark set by George H.W. Bush of approximately 94 and a half years old.

The former Georgia governor and his wife, Rosalynn, recently captured the title of the longest married former first couple, with more than 73 years.

Once again, George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush had held the previous record.

Both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been very critical of the current president — Donald Trump.

At an event at the Carter Center last month, the former Democratic president said it would a “disaster” for the country if Trump won again in 2020.

Rosalynn charged that Trump “encourages racism.”

Jimmy Carter — who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts” — offered some praise for Trump over his reluctance to take the U.S. to war.

“Which is something I like about him,” Carter said. “Don’t ask me what else I like.”

