Jimmy Fallon Says He Had to Tell Biden to Stop Talking to the Easter Bunny: 'People Are Going to Think You're Crazy'

Sometimes, a joke can hit a little too close to the truth.

On Monday, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While discussing one of her grandkid’s fascination with the Easter Bunny, Hillary admitted that the Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll was usually a “member of the staff that draws the short straw.”

Fallon responded with a story about having attended the Easter Egg Roll at the White House last year.

“So they had the same thing — nice Easter Bunny walking around. I think it was one of President Biden’s assistants,” he said.

“And he’s talking to the bunny, like it’s their assistant. He’s like, ‘So anyway, blah blah blah,’ and I go, ‘Hey stop talking to this bunny, people are going to think that you’re crazy!” Fallon said.

“No one knows that that’s your assistant. Everyone thinks that the president is talking to the Easter Bunny,” Fallon continued, adding, “So stop doing it!”







Of course, Fallon wasn’t suggesting that Biden thought he was actually talking to the Easter Bunny — although he has been known to think he talks to dead people, so who knows — but we’ve seen time and time again how reliant Biden is on his aides.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (30 Votes)

For instance, during a campaign stop in Michigan in March, Biden asked his aides for permission to “take a couple of questions” only to be ignored by his team, who promptly shooed all the reporters away.

It’s not that far-fetched to assume that at the Easter Egg Roll, Biden was asking the Easter Bunny what he was supposed to do.

Biden’s Press Quarantine President Biden on Thursday was heard asking for permission from a staffer to “take a couple of questions” from the audience during a campaign stop in Michigan — prompting other aides to quickly move the press out of earshot.https://t.co/84qKkqHyoH pic.twitter.com/DdWr0IlYXO — Dr.T (@ted_stalla) March 15, 2024

“I mean, you can imagine what Trump would do with that, right?” Hillary said in response to Fallon’s Easter Bunny story.

At that, Fallon hit the table as if he just remembered something.

“And he did! He did do it, yeah,” he responded.

Hillary and Fallon were likely remembering Easter 2022 when it looked like Biden was being directed away from the crowd by the Easter Bunny during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Why is the Easter Bunny directing the President of the United States 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/9bgXQJ6EXW — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

According to Business Insider, Trump later mocked the footage at a rally in Ohio, saying, “Our country’s going to hell. [Biden’s] shaking hands with the air. He’s walking around somewhat bewildered — I’d say it’s no good — and taking orders from the Easter Bunny.”

Trump SAVAGES Joe Biden in front of MASSIVE rally— Exposes what’s REALLY going on with Joe: “He’s taking orders from the EASTER BUNNY!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eq3ISdawZn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2022

“No sense of humor, no sense of humor at all,” Clinton said, likely referring to that event.

“I mean, come on, they were telling jokes,” she said.

Fallon, however, did not look so sure, quickly changing the subject.

That’s probably because, as he admitted to Clinton, he had been worried about the optics of Biden and the Easter Bunny, too.

It sounded like the kind of story you would share with your cousins about a favorite uncle who is slowly “losing it.”

You make excuses, laugh, and call him a “jokester,” “cute,” and “funny.”

But at the back of your mind, you know it’s time to take the car keys away.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.