Jimmy Kimmel Blatantly Lies to Audience About Charlie Kirk's Assassin by Claiming He's Part of the 'MAGA Gang'

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel finally hit bottom Monday, when he tried painting Charlie Kirk’s assassin as a MAGA conservative in an attempt to help the far-left avoid blame for his murder.

During an episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” the host said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.

“[They’re] doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he continued.

Kimmel’s hypocrisy is deeply sickening and transparent.

The liberal comic couldn’t even wait until Kirk’s body was in the ground before desperately trying to absolve leftists of all blame.

He straight-up lied to the public, so he could help provide political cover for his left-wing cronies.

Before this episode aired late Monday night, there was a myriad of news stories, law enforcement announcements, and news conferences revealing the likely motives of suspect Tyler Robinson.

Firstly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Robinson, 22, left DNA behind at the scene. Utah’s GOP Gov. Spencer Cox also said last week that police found political messages on shell casings consistent with left-wing rhetoric.

Second, the New York Post reported Saturday that Robinson lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs. The reports of Robinson living with Twiggs had been out for several days by the time Kimmel made his comments.

Many of these reports were proven correct, after more details came to light during a Tuesday news conference.

“CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON, on why he took out Charlie Kirk, speaking to transgender boyfriend: ‘I had enough of his HATRED. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,'” one post on the social media platform X read.

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON, on why he took out Charlie Kirk, speaking to transgender boyfriend: “I had enough of his HATRED. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” pic.twitter.com/CSbetzpmII — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

Another post read, “BREAKING: The Utah County District Attorney just revealed Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson’s mom CONFIRMED Tyler became ‘more left’ and ‘more gay and trans-rights oriented’ over the past year LEFTIST, TRANS-ORIENTED VIOLENCE took out Charlie Kirk This is NOT a ‘both sides’ issue! LEFTISTS ARE THE PROBLEM.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Utah County District Attorney just revealed Charlie Kirk kiIIer Tyler Robinson’s mom CONFIRMED Tyler became “more left” and “more gay and trans-rights oriented” over the past year LEFTIST, TRANS-ORIENTED VlOLENCE took out Charlie Kirk This is NOT a “both sides”… pic.twitter.com/5wzgaC53IR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

In what world would deranged person like Robinson — who was reported to have embraced trans ideology — be part of the “MAGA gang?”

It seems Kimmel willfully ignored sound reporting and law enforcement updates, so he could flip the script on conservatives.

Kimmel, or his team, might make the argument that the news conference aired after his episode. Yet there was plenty of evidence and information available to the public showing that Robinson was anything but MAGA.

Kimmel had multiple chances to change the script before taping or double check the facts of the case to see if his claims would conflict with the truth.

He also had an opportunity during Tuesday night’s monologue to backtrack or apologize following revelations from the news conference.

He chose to double down instead, mocking Vice President J.D. Vance for condemning left-wing violence while guest hosting Kirk’s podcast.

Kimmel called Vance a liar and cited a study claiming “white supremacy and violence from far-right groups is the greatest source of domestic terror and extremist violence in the United States.”

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

It’s like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”

Kimmel’s mission is to deflect, distract, and blame conservatives for all the evils of the world, while being paid handsomely to do so.

ABC should do the right thing and fire him from the network — not only for his blatant lying and constant propaganda, but because he was never all that funny to begin with.

