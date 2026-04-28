Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down Amid Backlash Over Melania 'Joke' - People Aren't Buying His Explanation

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy backlash for doubling down on his tasteless “joke” about Melania Trump being a widow, and his excuse is more pathetic than his ratings.

It all started Thursday, after Kimmel decided to poke fun at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with his own spin on the event.

He disgustingly described first lady Melania Trump as having the “glow of an expectant widow,” just days before an assassination attempt was made on President Donald Trump and other top members of his administration.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow!” From his mock WHCD: pic.twitter.com/roDEttBxVN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2026

This drew a response from Melania Trump, who posted a message on the social media site X Monday, which read: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

She also called him “a coward” who “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” she concluded. “How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

President Trump said he normally wouldn’t respond to statements by Kimmel, but added that this one went too far, calling for him to be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Did Kimmel apologize to the first lady or the president? No. Did the network step up and finally get rid of him? No. In fact, Kimmel stood his ground and mocked them even more, while providing the most ridiculous dodge in the history of late-night comedy.

During his Monday monologue, Kimmel said, “I greeted the day facing yet another Twitter vomit storm … I said, ‘Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at her. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.’ Which obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together.”

Age difference? What PR crisis firm came up with that one? Does he really expect us to believe he wasn’t joking about the murder of America’s president?

The pompous smirk plastered on his face during the explanation didn’t help his case. And he didn’t stop there.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Kimmel continued. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence in particular.”

He then had the gall to blame Melania’s response on the stress she experienced from the shooting.

“But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house,” Kimmel added. “And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start, to dial that back, would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

To cover himself, he apologized for what “the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through,” rather than for his tone-deaf joke, and proceeded to mock Melania one more time.

“We should come together and be best,” he said, poking fun at the first lady’s education initiative from Trump’s first term.

He appeared to take pleasure in the fact that he was able to get away with it, yet again, after he was almost fired for his heinous lies about the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, claiming the shooter was part of the MAGA movement.

The Daily Beast published a sickening piece defending Kimmel as “defiant,” calling his statement a “supposedly inflammatory joke.” The article, which read like a news release, noted applause from Kimmel’s crowd of robotic yes men.

It also stated that, “the joke, seemingly intended as a simple reference to the 79-year-old president’s age, was interpreted by many in the MAGA world as an incitement of violence.”

It was an incitement of violence — plain and simple. Kimmel hates Trump and conservatives. He has never hidden his feelings. Thankfully, his horrifying attitude didn’t go unnoticed, and he was called out by several high-profile media personalities.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X about the comments, writing, “Outside of those with chronic TDS, there isn’t a soul on the planet who believes this was the intent of Kimmel’s ‘joke.'”

Outside of those with chronic TDS, there isn’t a soul on the planet who believes this was the intent of Kimmel’s “joke.” https://t.co/voh7iyWx4J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 28, 2026

Curtis Houck, managing editor of NewsBusters, also chimed in, writing, “You see, the rules are THEY are allowed to ‘joke’ about our side dying.”

The hypocrisy might be the worst part of Kimmel’s entire charade. Left-wing entertainers, politicians, and activists conveniently cloak themselves in free speech whenever they cross the line, but if they are the focus of mockery or criticism, they call it “hate speech” or deem it “racist.”

Can you imagine the outrage that would explode all over the news if these kinds of jokes were made about former President Barack Obama? It would be anarchy.

There would be thousands of paid protesters in the streets, boycotts, and petitions would be circulated to fire whatever conservative made the comment, and hateful violent rhetoric would be thrown back at them in return.

Kimmel got his second chance and blew it. He deserves to be fired without delay — not only for his soulless comments, but because his show was never all that funny to begin with.

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