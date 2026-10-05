Jimmy Kimmel Lies About What Trump Said in Speech By Playing 4 Seconds of Footage Completely Out of Context

Instead of telling jokes to save his ailing comedy show, ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel selectively edited a speech by President Donald Trump to make him look incompetent.

How edgy and brave of Kimmel to repeat the same biased jokes over and over again, while Hollywood executives prop up his ancient, failing format.

The liberal comedian has been in a downward spiral ever since he was briefly taken off the air last year due to controversial comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In April, he described First Lady Melania Trump as having the “glow of an expectant widow,” just days before an assassination attempt was made against Trump and other top officials.

Instead of apologizing to Melania, or ceasing the hateful rhetoric to cool things off, he doubled down and mocked her even more.

Kimmel was at it again last week, playing a clip of the commander-in-chief discussing a new federal website, “America.gov,” which uses artificial intelligence to centralize government records, documents, and resources in one place.

He cherry-picked a four-second clip of Trump saying, “I’ve done a sh***y job as president” and played it for his audience out of context.

After the clip finished, Kimmel said, “It’s never too late to start being honest.”

In reality, Trump said he’d received praise from tech-savvy allies who called the website one of his top achievements, to which the president replied, “I don’t think so, but it’s damn good okay… If it is the biggest thing I’ve ever done, I’ve done a sh***y job as president, okay? But you know what, it’s damn good.”

Kimmel’s obsession with bashing Trump has cost him viewers and respect, and could even result in his program being terminated for good.

A little over three weeks ago, reports surfaced that Kimmel was being forced to make drastic budget cuts or face cancellation.

Disney executives delivered a “stern message” demanding that he slash 20 percent of his spending.

The program costs about $100 million to produce, similar to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which CBS cancelled last fall due to poor ratings.

Kimmel could cut 90 percent of the show’s budget, and it still wouldn’t change the fact that he’s alienated half the country while damaging ABC’s brand in the process.

Why would conservatives ever watch future ABC programming after seeing their leaders, their faith, and their political beliefs constantly ridiculed, while their liberal counterparts are always hailed as heroes?

Kimmel would probably get away with his Trump bashing if he gave Democrats and members of the media the same treatment. It’s called “comedy.”

But he’d rather blame conservatives for most of America’s problems, while exhibiting a false “good guy” persona, despite spewing political bile almost every week.

The country isn’t buying it anymore. It’s not 2006. The days of network dominance are done.

With so many options out there, why would anyone willingly choose to watch Kimmel? There’s no innovation and no broad appeal, and his jokes aren’t even funny.

Even liberals must be sick of it by now.

Despite wearing a suit and reading a teleprompter, Kimmel is not a journalist. He’s not a brilliant political strategist or commentator either. Just because he says it, doesn’t make it so.

It’s despicable the way that Kimmel, and his colleagues, think they are the answer to our nation’s troubles.

Should late-night hosts be held accountable for their truthfulness? Yes, they should prioritize accuracy No, it's just entertainment Maybe, depends on the context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they should prioritize accuracy 95% (74 votes) No, it's just entertainment 0% (0 votes) Maybe, depends on the context 5% (4 votes)

Their arrogance is extremely off-putting to everyday people. They’ve created echo chambers more akin to a cult than a comedy program.

If Kimmel had stuck to telling jokes and focused on originality, he may have survived the streaming era.

Instead, he opted to join the chorus line of other comedians who have been mocking Trump and conservatives for over a decade, all while ignoring the fallout.

The only thing funny about late-night comedians is how they claim to champion the downtrodden and rant against the wealthy, while raking in millions of dollars for producing pretentious political slop.

The good news is that the music is about to stop, and these overpaid hypocrites will find themselves without a chair, as streaming and artificial intelligence turn their efforts — and legacies — into the punchline.

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