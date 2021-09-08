Jimmy Kimmel Says Hospitals Should Turn Away the Unvaccinated and Tell Them 'Rest in Peace'

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made his return to television Tuesday by suggesting that anyone not vaccinated against the coronavirus should be turned away from a hospital to go die.

“I hope you had a relaxing Labor Day,” Kimmel said as he began his COVID-19-themed first monologue back from his summer vacation. “It was not a fun Labor Day weekend, COVID-wise. The number of new cases is up more than 300 percent from a year ago.”

Kimmel then cited White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as saying the increase means not everyone can get an intensive care bed.

“Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” he said. “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. ‘Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you.'”







“Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy,'” he said before the audience gushed over the comment.

Some said Kimmel was out of line.

So disgusting. For someone who benefitted from compassionate care when his son was sick, it sure seems like he has lost that for anyone else who is suffering. @jimmykimmel https://t.co/e9mdSvYywK #FoxNews — Jennifer Horn (@JenniferHorn) September 8, 2021

I’m fully vaccinated. But what I have noticed is that the pandemic has allowed liberals to say what they really want. They want conservatives to die. Jimmy Kimmel and the others do not care about your vaccinated status. They want you dead. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 8, 2021

For most celebrities this would be enough to get them cancelled. Do you deny medicine to smokers? Obese people? Jimmy Kimmel’s callous stupidity should get him fired. https://t.co/D46fqyFmKM #FoxNews — Joseph R Juvenal (@JosephJuvenal) September 8, 2021

After wishing death to the unvaccinated, Kimmel then launched into a sermonette trashing ivermectin, a drug that some believe can treat COVID-19, despite the medical establishment saying that it should not be used for that purpose.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,” Kimmel said. “People are still taking this ivermectin. … The poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. Which is craz — it’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”

Although one media report claimed that ivermectin poisoning cases were running rampant, the report was subsequently proven to be false.

“One of the reasons these Sea Biscuits are opting for ivermectin is because they don’t trust big pharma, which is fine, I guess. Except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, which is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world,” he said.

“And even Merck is telling people to cut it out. They released a statement saying ivermectin has ‘no scientific basis for potential therapeutic effect against COVID.’ There’s ‘No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease.’ And there is ‘a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies,’” Kimmel said.

As he spoke, Kimmel displayed comments from a February statement issued by Merck about the drug.

“If a pharmaceutical company says, ‘please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them. Or you could just go with a TikTok posted by a disgraced veterinarian instead,” he said.

“Meanwhile, these poor horses are like, ‘Hey, I have worms. I need that stuff,”’ Kimmel said.

Some groups of dissenting doctors, including the U.S.-based nonprofit Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development group, have promoted the off-label use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Are you sick of liberal politics masquerading as comedy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (116 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

FLCCC reviewed meta-analyses of 18 randomized controlled trials on COVID-19 treatment with ivermectin. The group reported in the May/June 2021 issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics that it found “large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance” connected with the use of ivermectin in COVID patients.

The alliance also reported that “numerous” trials showed significantly reduced risks of the disease when the drug was taken as a preventive.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.