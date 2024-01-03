Jimmy Kimmel Threatens Aaron Rodgers with 'Court' Action After Epstein Comment

Jimmy Kimmel does not want his name linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The late-night funnyman has threatened NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers with legal action after the New York Jets star said he will pop “some sort of bottle” when a list of Epstein’s associates is finally released.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on a recent pocast with Pat McAfee.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” he added.

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop “some sort of bottle” when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited 🔥 “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn’t come out.” “I’ll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

Kimmel was understandably unhappy with his name being linked to the notorious sex trafficker and insisted he had never come across Epstein in his life.

“Dear A***hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” he wrote on the X social media platform.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” he added. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

WARNING: The following social media post contains language that some may find offensive.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

However, the dispute dates back to March 2023, when Kimmel openly mocked Rodgers for wanting to see a list of Epstein’s clients.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list that is about to be released, too?” Rodgers said at the time. “There are some files with some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Describing Rogers as a “tin-foil hatter,” Kimmel quipped that it “might be time to revisit that concussion protocol.”

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

The dispute takes place as hundreds of sealed court filings are set to be released of Epstein’s associates, which are likely to include the names of prominent individuals, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, according to USA Today.

However, there is currently no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein had any association with Jimmy Kimmel.

