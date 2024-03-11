Jimmy Kimmel Turns the Oscars Political When He Can't Help but Respond to Trump's Criticism with Lame Joke

Apparently the Oscars occurred on Sunday night. And apparently Jimmy Kimmel, who gave up his comedy career to act as a late-night establishment shill, hosted the event.

One suspects that tens of millions of people learned these things only after former President Donald Trump criticized Kimmel’s performance in real time on social media, prompting the host to respond to the former president live on stage with a nonsensical-yet-vicious attempt at a joke.

“Isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel said to laughter and cheers from the audience.

The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” made that head-scratching wisecrack after pulling his phone from his pocket and reading part of Trump’s post on Truth Social.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” Trump’s post began.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous,” the former president continued.

Finally, Trump concluded with a general commentary on the state of the Oscars:

“Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Hollywood Reporter posted a clip of Kimmel’s attempted joke on the social media platform X. Readers may view that clip below.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Of course, the sight of affluent liberals roaring with laughter over the regime’s Stalin-esque tactics surprised no one. In fact, prominent conservatives on social media reacted with the verbal equivalents of a rolled eye and shrugged shoulder.

“And there it is,” Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist posted. “Jimmy Kimmel took an otherwise enjoyable Oscars and micturated all over it by cheering on Democrat attempts to imprison and bankrupt political opponents. So so so so lame.”

And there it is. Jimmy Kimmel took an otherwise enjoyable Oscars and micturated all over it by cheering on Democrat attempts to imprison and bankrupt political opponents. So so so so lame. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 11, 2024

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk noted the ease with which Trump gets under the skin of the elites.

“Jimmy Kimmel reads Trump’s Truth Social post ripping Kimmel as a mediocre, woke host of this year’s Oscar’s. He lives rent free in these people’s minds,” Kirk posted.

Jimmy Kimmel reads Trump’s Truth Social post ripping Kimmel as a mediocre, woke host of this year’s Oscar’s. He lives rent free in these people’s minds. pic.twitter.com/9Jl2iqxa5m — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 11, 2024

Indeed, one suspects that Trump might even have calculated his post to provoke exactly the response it did from Kimmel and thereby remind viewers once again of why they regard the Hollywood elites as so loathsome.

“The Libs never learn,” one user posted, followed by four laughing emojis. “Trump trolled Kimmel and he took the bait. Free advertisement for Trump and now y’all are talking about him. *chef’s kiss*”

The Libs never learn 😂😂😂😂 Trump trolled Kimmel and he took the bait. Free advertisement for Trump and now y’all are talking about him. *chef’s kiss* — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) March 11, 2024

Whatever Trump’s intentions, there is no question that Hollywood liberals’ collective hatred only further endears him to his supporters.

On some level, in fact, many conservative viewers probably feel sorry for Kimmel and his hate-addled peers.

After all, on rare occasions when Hollywood makes a worthwhile film, viewers of every political persuasion applaud the achievement. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer,” for instance, won the award for best picture. That spectacular film, and not the event’s Trump Derangement Syndrome-afflicted host, should dominate headlines.

But Kimmel and other Hollywood liberals seem determined to forever alienate more than half the country. And it only makes sense to them because they live in an echo chamber.

Like the establishment tyrants for whom they act as cheerleaders, however, they would do better to leave Trump alone.

In short, the former president wins when he reminds voters how much the elites hate him. And the elites keep taking the bait.

