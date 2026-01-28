The tears of the clown are cropping up again — and again.

Jimmy Kimmel, the most spectacularly not-funny “comedian” in late-night TV, managed to choke up yet again before his audience Monday while discussing the death of a protester in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Considering this is the same guy who played Charlie Kirk’s assassination for laughs, the social media roasting he got in response was scathing.

Kimmel appeared to choke up twice during a monologue made up almost entirely of a vicious attack on President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The first time, he was delivering a supposedly heartfelt message to the anti-ICE mob of Minneapolis, who Kimmel claimed are simply looking out for their neighbors.

Kimmel starts crying talking about Alex Pretti’s death: “We are with you and you are not alone” pic.twitter.com/0AUGeOXGNy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2026

The second time was even worse, near the end of his oration, when Kimmel praised the deceased Alex Pretti and his role as an ICU nurse.

Check it out here:







Note, that was at the end of Kimmel’s monologue — and reflected just how far this fraud of an “entertainer” has come from the days when comedians were supposed to deal in comedy.

Comment on the news of the day? Sure. But the goal was traditionally aimed at drawing laughter from the audience, rather than struggle session cheers from an indoctrinated mass. (Feel free to watch Kimmel’s entire monologue above. There’s literally one legitimately funny moment, about the 13:25 mark, but that came more from an Oklahoma City meteorologist than it did from Kimmel.)

Kimmel no doubt pleased his leftist audience and television fans. Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar apparently loved it — though God only knows why anyone, regardless of politics, would choose to spend their late-night time wallowing in Kimmel’s claptrap.

Fortunately, there are Americans on the right all too ready to puncture Kimmel’s balloon.

Iryna Zarutska was butchered to death on a train in Charlotte by a career felon with 14 prior arrests. Her death was the direct result of leadership failures and bad policy. Jimmy Kimmel never mentioned her name, much less cried on camera about it. These people are sociopaths.… https://t.co/AxYssLWmo9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 27, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel keeps proving he’s not even trying to do a comedy show anymore it’s turned into another MSNBC therapy hour with more tears than jokes. Did he ever cry for Laken Riley, Iryna Zarutska, or Charlie Kirk? Didn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/WIYE0giJXY — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) January 27, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel crying about ICE in Minnesota. vs Jimmy Kimmel lying and making jokes about Charlie Kirk being assasinated. Sick. pic.twitter.com/RSYbaiR4Gu — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 27, 2026



“Fox Across America” radio host Jimmy Failla was particularly scathing.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that could offend some viewers.

Jimmy Kimmel is proof that ANY comic who refuses to tell a joke will eventually become one: pic.twitter.com/a4Vyb0LHVm — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 27, 2026



“Jimmy Kimmel is proof that any comic who refuses to tell a joke will eventually become one,” Failla said. “Congrats, Jimbo, you did it.”

Remember, it was only a few months ago that Kimmel’s barbed jeering at Kirk’s shooting death earned him a suspension from ABC. There were no tears for Kirk — just a histrionic choking-up when Kimmel had to offer a non-apology just to get back on the air.

There was no empathy for Kirk’s family — a young widow and two young children — just Kimmel’s skewed attempt to somehow spread the lie that Kirk’s assassination was from the right end of the political spectrum.

Remember, too, that Jimmy Kimmel might be the teariest “comic” since “Pagliacci.”

This is the guy who cried on the air in 2017 about health insurance, thanks to his son’s difficult birth. Not making light of anyone’s health problems, but it’s safe to say that a megamillionaire like Kimmel has fewer worries about family health costs than most Americans. (Kimmel’s son is apparently doing OK, fortunately.)

This is a guy who cried on air in 2015 over the death of a lion, for crying out loud.

He could only offer lying, sarcastic humor in the event of Charlie Kirk’s murder, but he could sob on cue when he had to somehow wipe out his own dishonest, spastic “joke” about it.

And now he can cry twice in one stretch over the ongoing conflict in Minnesota between a law enforcement agency trying to enforce the law and leftist protesters and Democratic lawmakers hellbent on protecting lawbreakers.

Kimmel can cry all he wants, for as long as the suits at ABC will let him.

He can attract lemming-like hordes of leftists who think a night’s entertainment means proving to themselves and their friends that their political virtue is unquestionable.

But he long ago gave up the title of comedian.

Now, he’s just a clown.

