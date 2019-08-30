SECTIONS
'My Job Is To Cover You, Not Fawn over You or Rip You': Fox News Host Cavuto Responds to Trump

By Joe Setyon
Published August 30, 2019 at 9:42am
Fox News host Neil Cavuto fired back Thursday at President Donald Trump, who earlier this week slammed the network and claimed Fox “isn’t working for us anymore.”

Cavuto said his job isn’t to work for Trump — it’s to cover him.

“I think the president watches Fox,” Cavuto said Thursday on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

“I also think he is getting sick of Fox, which is weird because I think he gets pretty fair coverage at Fox, but the president [is] making clear to fact-check him is to be all but dead to him and his legion of supporters, who let me know in no uncertain terms I am either with him totally or I am a never-Trumper fully.”

On Wednesday, Trump took aim at Fox in a series of tweets that targeted Fox host Sandra Smith, among others who work for the network.

“Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox,” the president tweeted.

“Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING!”

“They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win,” he said.

Trump went on to claim Fox “is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

But Fox doesn’t work for Trump, Cavuto said Thursday.

“Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” he said. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you. To call balls and strikes on you. My job, Mr. President, our job here, is to keep the scores, not settle scores.”

“Now in my case, to report the economic numbers when they’re good and when they’re bad,” Cavuto, who also hosts a show on Fox Business, continued. “When the markets are soaring and when they’re tumbling. When trade talks look they’re coming together and when they look like they’re falling apart. It is called being fair and balanced, Mr. President.”

Cavuto said Trump doesn’t like to be criticized or corrected “when that balance includes stuff you don’t like to hear.”

Do you think Trump’s criticisms of Fox News are valid?

The host said he understands this, but said that as president, Trump should be ready for fact-checks.

“You’re entitled to your point of view, Mr. President, but you’re not entitled to your own set of facts,” Cavuto said.

“You’re right to say the media isn’t fair to you,” he said, “that they’re more inclined to report the bad than anything good about you, so it is no surprise you’re frustrated that more aren’t in line with you.”

“Just because you’re the leader of the free world doesn’t entitle you to a free pass,” he concluded. “Unfortunately, just a free press.”

Cavuto was not the only Fox personality to push back on Trump’s remarks.

Fox contributor Guy Benson and senior political analyst Brit Hume also noted that the network does not work for Trump.

Trump, for his part, has doubled down on his criticism of the network, telling “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade on his morning radio show Thursday that “I’m not happy with Fox,” according to The Daily Beast.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







