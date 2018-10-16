SECTIONS
Business and Money
Print

Job Openings Shatter Previous Record, Reach All-Time High

Construction workers on a job site.ShutterstockWith the economy booming in the second year of the Trump administration, the United States recorded 7.1 million job openings in the month of August -- a number that topped the record-setting 6.9 million openings in July. (Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
at 10:51am
Print

The American economy hit a record in August for the number of job openings, according to federal data released Tuesday.

As of Aug. 31, there were 7.136 million job openings in the country, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number eclipsed the previous record of 6.9 million job openings that was set in July, according to Marketwatch.

The report also noted that 5.78 million Americans were hired in August. Both were record levels for the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which was instituted in 2000.

Data also showed more employees quitting their jobs, something at least one expert said was a very good sign.

“The fact that record numbers of workers are voluntarily quitting their jobs suggests that they are finding substantially better opportunities elsewhere in the economy,” said Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter, CNBC reported.

TRENDING: Joe Arpaio: I Love Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. I Can No Longer Support Them.

The data showed that in the Trump economy, there are more jobs to be filled than workers to fill them.

President Donald Trump, who has made economic growth a cornerstone of his policies, tweeted his reaction to the report.

Do you think President Donald Trump deserves credit for the economy’s growth?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Incredible number just out, 7,036,000 job openings,” Trump wrote, apparently typing the number incorrectly. No Department of Labor of Bureau of Labor Statistics report includes the number Trump used.

“Astonishing – it’s all working! Stock Market up big on tremendous potential of USA. Also, Strong Profits. We are Number One in World, by far!”

A second Department of Labor report released Tuesday noted that wages are now rising, Marketwatch reported.

The median earning for full-time work is now $893 per week, the report said. That’s up 3.1 percent from the third quarter of 2017. A median rate means that half of those in full-time jobs made more than that; half made less.

RELATED: Losses Ease a Day After Stock Market’s Biggest Drop Since February

Trump daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump noted that the administration is working to help those without the skills to get emerging jobs overcome that gap.

The economy’s growth has been achieved despite a lack of information about the economy form the mainstream media, according to a new report.

A Media Research Center analysis of media coverage about Trump from June through September found that of 1,906 minutes of air time ABC, NBC and CBS devoted to the Trump administration, 92 percent of it was negative.

“Amid this sea of coverage, the networks spent almost no airtime — a mere 14 minutes, or 0.7 percent — on the administration’s economic achievements, including the positive effects of the tax cuts and deregulation, plus historic job growth,” MRC reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Christine Blasey Ford testifies Oct. 4 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Was the Entire Blasey Ford Episode a Sham?

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Hans von Spakovsky

Anti-Kavanaugh protestersRoberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump smiles during a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in December 2016, shortly after his election to the presidency.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump’s Re-Election Fundraising Is on an Astonishing Pace Not Seen in Decades

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.